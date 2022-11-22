Wall Colmonoy Limited (UK) is pleased to announce it has upgraded its capabilities with the acquisition of an Ipsen Vacuum Braze furnace.

Ipsen V3 Brazing Vacuum Furnace: Now Fully Installed at UK Brazing Centre

The new furnace will be comparable to the largest braze furnaces at Wall Colmonoy, with dimensions of 1400mm x 1270mm x 1015mm and an improved vacuum level of 5×10-6 mbar. Due to the larger hot zone, the investment will enable the brazing of next generation heat exchangers and other larger components.

With a maximum temperature of 1315°C, the new furnace investment was focused on improving capabilities for higher temperature brazing projects. The furnace provides an ultra-clean environment suitable for complex geometries.

Business Development Manager, Dr. Lewis Berry states, “This upgrade allows us to meet the needs of a growing number of customers who are looking for improved throughput for complex next generation brazed assemblies in materials that require a clean environment to vacuum braze.”

As the inventors of high-temperature nickel brazing, Wall Colmonoy continues to invest in its brazing capabilities, ensuring they remain at the forefront of this technology.

More information is available at www.wallcolmonoy.co.uk.

About Wall Colmonoy & Brazing

Wall Colmonoy is the pioneer and leader in the development and production of brazing and nickel-based brazing alloys. In the 1950s, Wall Colmonoy’s materials engineer, Bob Peaslee, invented a new brazing technology using nickel-based filler metals and hydrogen atmosphere furnaces. The new filler metal was named Nicrobraz®. Additional accessory, equipment and product innovations followed the invention of Nicrobraz® – including Stop-Off™, Nicrogap™ alloys and NicroSpray™ System.

Today, Wall Colmonoy continues to be on the forefront of brazing engineering technology, processes, and products. Wall Colmonoy has two Brazing Engineering Centers – one located in Cincinnati, Ohio and the other in Pontardawe, Wales United Kingdom.

