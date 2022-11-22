Wall Colmonoy Limited (UK) is pleased to announce it has upgraded its capabilities with the acquisition of an Ipsen Vacuum Braze furnace.
The new furnace will be comparable to the largest braze furnaces at Wall Colmonoy, with dimensions of 1400mm x 1270mm x 1015mm and an improved vacuum level of 5×10-6 mbar. Due to the larger hot zone, the investment will enable the brazing of next generation heat exchangers and other larger components.
With a maximum temperature of 1315°C, the new furnace investment was focused on improving capabilities for higher temperature brazing projects. The furnace provides an ultra-clean environment suitable for complex geometries.
Business Development Manager, Dr. Lewis Berry states, “This upgrade allows us to meet the needs of a growing number of customers who are looking for improved throughput for complex next generation brazed assemblies in materials that require a clean environment to vacuum braze.”
As the inventors of high-temperature nickel brazing, Wall Colmonoy continues to invest in its brazing capabilities, ensuring they remain at the forefront of this technology.
More information is available at www.wallcolmonoy.co.uk.
About Wall Colmonoy & Brazing
Wall Colmonoy is the pioneer and leader in the development and production of brazing and nickel-based brazing alloys. In the 1950s, Wall Colmonoy’s materials engineer, Bob Peaslee, invented a new brazing technology using nickel-based filler metals and hydrogen atmosphere furnaces. The new filler metal was named Nicrobraz®. Additional accessory, equipment and product innovations followed the invention of Nicrobraz® – including Stop-Off™, Nicrogap™ alloys and NicroSpray™ System.
Today, Wall Colmonoy continues to be on the forefront of brazing engineering technology, processes, and products. Wall Colmonoy has two Brazing Engineering Centers – one located in Cincinnati, Ohio and the other in Pontardawe, Wales United Kingdom.
Wall Colmonoy. Making Metals Work Harder Since 1938.
## Contact: Fatima Al-Jaboobi | fatimaal-jaboobi@wallcolmonoy.co.uk | 07964392730