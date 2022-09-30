Wayne Dalton® launches new sectional steel CX-series that provides strength, longevity and durability to three new door models.

Wayne Dalton®, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, introduces three new Sectional Steel CX-Series models that offer a highly efficient design for strength and longevity in demanding commercial settings. Launched on September 26, 2022, the new Sectional Steel Models CX-20, CX-24 and CX-2400 are replacing today’s C-Series Models C-20, C-24 and C-2400 for non-wind load applications. The new CX-Series remains compatible with the C-Series allowing for section replacements as needed.

“Our goal in launching the new Sectional Steel CX-Series is to provide customers with a wider range of options suitable for a variety of project budgets and building requirements,” said Bill Loughridge, Wayne Dalton Product Manager. “Models CX-20, CX-24 and CX-2400 offer a durable and stable door system for commercial and industrial applications.”

Each of the three models in the Sectional Steel CX-Series offers customers a more efficient pan door design. The series’ attributes include an enhanced low-maintenance design and steel and polylaminate backer options that allow for a wider variety of commercial and industrial applications for warehouses, industrial manufacturing facilities, storage buildings and distribution centers, among others.

All models still include many of the proven features customers have come to know and appreciate in the C-Series product platform; the quick installation and impact sections, R-value* of 7.64 for optional insulation and Wayne Dalton one-year limited warranty. At its core, the Sectional Steel CX-Series incorporates tongue-and-groove construction with self-forming rivets clinched to face, and rails for superior stability throughout the door.

For more information on the new Sectional Steel CX-Series, visit wayne-dalton.com.

*Wayne Dalton uses a calculated door section R-value for its insulated doors.

About Wayne Dalton®

Wayne Dalton, a division of Overhead Door Corporation, is a world-class designer and manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors. Wayne Dalton is known as a proactive business partner for its dealers, providing a wide breadth of innovative, easy-to-install products and smart sales tools to help grow their business. For consumers, Wayne Dalton simplifies the purchase process by providing a full range of doors and styles through conveniently located dealers. For more information, visit wayne-dalton.com