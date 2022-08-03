WCCO Belting has earned the 57th spot on the Fast Company ‘100 Best Workplaces for Innovators’ list.

WAHPETON, ND – WCCO Belting (WCCO) has been named to the ‘100 Best Workplaces for Innovators’ list by Fast Company. The list celebrates company cultures that empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. The list of winners will be included in the September issue of the magazine. WCCO earned the 57th spot on the list.

“WCCO Belting earned this award because we encourage every employee to use their voice. We have robust programs in place for people to share innovative ideas to create products, processes, and new technology to support the industries we serve,” said Rod Koch, vice president of operations. “Innovation has always been a core value at WCCO, and we are honored to be recognized for our ability to inspire our workforce to challenge the status quo.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

Over the years WCCO, has created several programs for employees to be innovative in their thinking including:

R&D opportunities and processes that include cross-departmental collaboration of employees at all levels

A unique approach to an employee suggestion program;

Robust workforce training opportunities;

A next-generation led health and wellness program, named the CREW Team; a fitting acronym for Culture of Respect, Engagement, and Wellness

A strong focus on safety and operational excellence;

Our ability to attract and retain a diverse pool of employees.

“This year’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation.”

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list

WCCO Belting is a 68-year-old award-winning custom rubber product manufacturer for the agriculture, light industrial, construction, sand and gravel, packaging and recycling industries worldwide. It was recently acquired by technology company Continental to strengthen its Conveying Solutions business in the agriculture industry. To learn more about WCCO Belting, visit www.wccobelt.com. To learn more about Continental, visit www.continental.com.

About WCCO Belting

WCCO Belting is a 68-year-old award-winning custom rubber product manufacturer for the agriculture, light industrial, construction, sand and gravel, packaging and recycling industries worldwide. The company, recently acquired by technology company Continental, is a value innovator in the global rubber belting industry, engineering custom products using specialized equipment and proprietary processes. WCCO focuses on the technological advancement of each raw material and belt component to provide high value rubber product solutions. Its design and manufacturing expertise are effective in lowering the total cost of ownership of their customers’ equipment. To learn more about WCCO Belting, visit www.wccobelt.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.