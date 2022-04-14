WCCO Belting announced today it has been awarded two 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards.

WAHPETON, ND – WCCO Belting (WCCO) announced today it has been awarded a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award for Transformational Business Cultures in the Engineering and Production Technology Category from the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers. WCCO engineering employee, Danielle Renham, earned the Next-Generation Leadership award as one of manufacturing’s brightest future stars. The awards will be presented to WCCO Belting and Renham in person at The Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council and National Association of Manufacturers for our diligence to transform four key culture-building initiatives impacted by the pandemic to better support our employees and the business,” said Rodney Koch, Vice President of Operations at WCCO Belting. “We are also very proud of Dani for being recognized alongside her peers in manufacturing for all she has accomplished during her short career so far.”

The Transformational Business Cultures award honors organizations that have reimagined traditional manufacturing organizational cultures to create one that is agile, empowered, diverse, and data-driven, with demonstrated leadership in employee recruiting, retention, and/or engagement. WCCO’s winning project included adapting processes and procedures for four major culture-driving initiatives to reignite employee motivation and participation impacted by the pandemic, including Employee Suggestion Program, Workforce Training, CREW (Wellness) Team, and Safety.

Renham, the quality control engineer at WCCO Belting, earned the Next-Generation Leadership award as a woman in manufacturing in a leadership position who is 30 years old or younger and who embodies leadership qualities required in the Manufacturing 4.0 era. Winners in this category are recognized for pioneering and executing winning strategies, inspiring and managing high-performing teams, and raising awareness of the positive impacts of manufacturing on society.

About WCCO Belting

WCCO Belting is a 68-year-old, family-owned and award-winning custom rubber product manufacturer for the agriculture, light industrial, construction, sand and gravel, packaging and recycling industries worldwide. The company is the value innovator in the global rubber belting industry, engineering custom products using specialized equipment and proprietary processes. WCCO focuses on the technological advancement of each raw material and belt component to provide high value rubber product solutions. Its design and manufacturing expertise are effective in lowering the total cost of ownership of their customers’ equipment. To learn more about WCCO Belting visit www.wccobelt.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org