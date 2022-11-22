Western Machine Works LLC, receives top award for its outstanding services in in the repair of critical equipment for wind and hydro.

Portland, OR. — Western Machine Works LLC, an engineering-focused equipment service and maintenance provider based in Portland, Oregon is recognized as Top Manufacturing Company by the Portland Business Journal for its annual Top Makers & Manufacturers Award. Western Machine Works joins a distinguished list of companies driving the Northwest region’s economy with excellence, productivity, and innovation, in the manufacturing sector.

Western Machine Works LLC was recognized for its outstanding services in the repair and refurbishing of critical equipment for industries that are vital to the Pacific Northwest’s economy, such as wind power, hydroelectric, marine, pulp & paper, advanced recycling, and transportation. Some notable projects include repair and refurbishing support for wind repowering projects, natural gas pollution control modifications, and hydro power plant upgrades.

Operating in its 34,000 sq. ft. facility, the company is set to increase its equipment capacity and staff hiring to accommodate its growing business. The company has not experienced any layoffs even in downturns and continues to provide Cost of Living Adjustment contributions annually to all its employees.

Manufacturing continues to account for a higher employment share in Oregon at 9.9% compared to 8.4% nationally.

Western Machine Works LLC was founded in 1985 in Portland, Oregon, specializing in engineering-focused equipment repair, upgrades, and manufacture of heavy machinery, including large precision components for wind, hydro, marine, pulp & paper, and other critical industries.

Visit www.westernmachine.com for more information.