William Blair announced the addition of Gage Alpert to the Private Capital Advisory investment banking practice.

CHICAGO, NEW YORK – William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the addition of Gage Alpert to the Private Capital Advisory investment banking practice. Alpert joins as a director in New York, where he will work with clients on secondary solutions and direct equity capital-raising.

Alpert Gage

“We are thrilled that Gage has joined as we continue to expand our Private Capital Advisory practice,” said Mike Custar, head of Private Capital Advisory. “The depth of his experience executing GP-led secondary transactions brings yet another highly impactful professional to our team.”

Alpert brings more than a decade of investment banking experience. For the last eight years he was with Lazard in New York, and most recently was part of the firm’s Private Capital Advisory group, where he focused on executing GP-led secondaries for leading sponsors. Before that, he worked on mergers and acquisitions and corporate strategy at AIG. Alpert received his B.S. in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m excited to join William Blair and be part of the Private Capital Advisory team,” said Alpert. “The firm truly takes a holistic and collaborative approach to serving the financial sponsor community and is clearly committed to building a broad range of private capital advisory solutions to best serve its clients.”

Over the last couple of months, William Blair announced the launch of the Private Capital Advisory practice with the hiring of Mike Custar, head of Private Capital Advisory, along with the additions of Quinn Kolberg and Tom Marking. The Private Capital Advisory team works alongside William Blair’s global team of 25 financial sponsor coverage and advisory professionals and more than 550 sector- and product-focused bankers.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From 2017 to 2021, the team advised on more than $680 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.