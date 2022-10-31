William Blair announced that it expanded its supply chain and commercial services investment banking team with the addition of David Hatch.

David Hatch

CHICAGO, CHARLOTTE – William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today that it has expanded its investment banking team with the addition of David Hatch. Joining in Charlotte as a managing director on the supply chain and commercial services (SCCS) team, Hatch draws on a career spanning more than 15 years focused on clients across the supply chain services sector.

“We’re excited to welcome Dave to William Blair and add his senior-level expertise to our SCCS team,” said Derek Beres, managing director and co-head of SCCS investment banking at William Blair. “Dave’s addition to the team will enable us to reach even deeper into the sector’s ecosystem to identify comprehensive advisory solutions for our clients in the industry.”

“Our SCCS team has tremendous momentum as a trusted advisor to innovative and market-leading companies worldwide,” said Jeff Burtelow, managing director and co-head of SCCS investment banking at William Blair. “Dave’s knowledge of the sector is a great complement to our existing team, and he is completely aligned with our client-focused culture.”

Hatch focuses on both sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions, equity and debt capital markets, private placements, restructurings, and other investment banking solutions. Hatch draws on a deep relationship network, positioning clients within the transportation and logistics and broader supply chain sectors with private equity, institutional, and other strategic investors. Hatch joins from Piper Sandler, where he served as managing director; he was previously with Edgeview Partners and began his career at William Blair. He earned his M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and his B.S. in finance magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame.

“I’m honored to join William Blair’s SCCS group, where I look forward to integrating my experience into the team’s work with a diverse cross-section of the industry,” said Hatch. “The firm’s reach in the sector, coupled with an unwavering commitment to delivery of sophisticated advisory services for complex transactional activity, creates an incredibly specialized approach for clients.”

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From 2017 to 2021, the team advised on more than $680 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.