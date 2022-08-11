William Blair announced that John Kreger has been named director of research of the firm’s sell-side equity research group.

William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today that John Kreger has been named director of research of the firm’s sell-side equity research group. Based in Chicago, Kreger will oversee a team of research analysts responsible for coverage of more than 700 growth-oriented companies.

“I am thrilled to announce John’s new role as director of research for William Blair, serving as a capstone to a sterling 23-year career as a research analyst for the firm,” said Scott McLaughlin, head of equities at William Blair. “John is highly respected inside William Blair and externally by the global investment community. He is the perfect leader for our award-winning equity research group.”

Kreger draws on nearly 30 years of experience in equity research. He has been a partner at William Blair since 2003, and throughout his career has covered growth companies in healthcare services subsectors including pharmaceutical outsourcing, dental, and animal health, among others. Before joining William Blair, Kreger served as a research analyst at Vector Securities International, also covering companies in the healthcare industry. Kreger received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and his B.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

“It is an honor to be named director of research for William Blair, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead a team of analysts who work tirelessly to deliver superior investment ideas and value-added perspective for hundreds of companies across myriad sectors,” Kreger said. “Under Scott’s leadership of William Blair’s institutional sales, trading, and research group, we are poised to further elevate the team’s performance and expose the industry to the strength and depth of this wonderful team.”

In 2022, William Blair earned seven No. 1 rankings from Coalition Greenwich’s annual survey of North American equity investors, which was conducted with 94 small- and midcap fund managers and 241 U.S. buy-side trading desks that use electronic trading.

William Blair’s award-winning equity research group provides investment perspective on companies from six primary sectors: consumer; financial services and technology; global industrial infrastructure; global services; healthcare; and technology, media, and communications. Companies under coverage represent a diverse geographic footprint and range across the market-capitalization spectrum, with an emphasis on small- and midcap stocks. The group uses multiple factors to identify high-quality companies with attractive growth prospects.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.