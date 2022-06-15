Wisetail and its customers were named a winner or finalist by three different award programs in the second quarter.

Wisetail today announced its Learning Management System (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) have received recognition from three different award programs. Two of these awards were won in tandem with Wisetail’s customers Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar and Torchy’s Tacos for their use of the Wisetail platform.

In April, the ICX Association named Wisetail and Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar joint ﬁnalists for the Elevate ICX Awards in the Innovation of the Year category. This category recognizes organizations that have contributed substantially to the ﬁeld of interactive customer experience technology or to promoting the industry in a signiﬁcant way.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar uses LolaVision—the name of its customized Wisetail LXP—as a single source of truth so all employees have the same, thorough orientation and training experience. LolaVision is also very popular amongst employees as a platform to give each other kudos for excellent work.

“We originally launched LolaVision as a recognition forum for employees to compliment each other for exemplifying our company values,” said Audrey Benet, director of training at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar. “When a shift went exceedingly well, team members could open up the platform to publicly sing each other’s praises. This has now become a large part of our internal communication strategy, and it’s so great to see our team members who live in different places and have never met each other in person building friendships through the platform.”

Also in April, Wisetail and Torchy’s Tacos were named a ﬁnalist in the 2022 Gartner Communications Awards for the category Excellence in Employee Experience. This category highlights organizations that demonstrate powerful engagement campaigns that connect employees across the business and increase organizational performance and productivity.

Torchy’s Tacos has made its learning and development program fun and accessible through its Wisetail LXP, the Taco Dojo. Taco Dojo uses gamiﬁcation and social sharing to keep user interest and engagement high. Employees win points for completing learning modules that can be redeemed for food or swag, and points are tracked in a leaderboard on the Taco Dojo to motivate other employees to complete more learning modules.

Most recently in May, Lighthouse Research & Advisory named Wisetail a winner in its 2022 HR Tech Awards for Talent Development – Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution. Wisetail believes that learning is a lifelong journey, so once a company has the right person in the door, the platform can help train and develop that person throughout their career.

“The old adage says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ Wisetail is using that sentiment to embed a community-driven learning culture, helping companies to support impactful learning initiatives,” Ben Eubanks, chief research oﬃcer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory

These recent award wins underscore the hard work and dedication that Wisetail puts into not just its technology but also ensuring that its customers are ﬁnding the most success with the platform.

“It’s an honor to win just one award, so to win three in the past quarter is beyond thrilling,” said Ali Knapp, president, Wisetail. “I am very proud of the entire Wisetail team for all the time and effort they put into building relationships with each customer and making our technology the best it can possibly be. We couldn’t have seen this kind of success without them.”