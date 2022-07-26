The easy-to-use augmented reality customer app is designed to reduce maintenance time with clear step-by-step visual guidance.

Bredel AR app

Falmouth, UK – Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) has launched the Bredel hose pump augmented reality (AR) customer application (app), designed to reduce maintenance time with clear step-by-step visual guidance.

The easy-to-use app is the second in a series of AR apps from WMFTS developed for post-sales support so users can quickly identify the tools required for Bredel hose pump maintenance tasks or spare parts.

The app has been considerately designed so users do not need previous experience of AR to easily access key information and understand pump maintenance procedures via animations on the app. The user’s understanding of the pump will improve by utilizing this visual, digital technology.

By laying AR visual instructions over a user’s own pump, the app helps a customer’s understanding of a task and saves time previously spent consulting printed product manuals.

Earlier this year, WMFTS launched its AR app for its Certa Sine pump. Both apps were developed in-house by WMFTS’ new Digital Transformation department.

Head of WMFTS’ Digital Transformation department Matthew Thomas said: “This latest in a series of apps demonstrates our commitment to using digital technologies to continuously improve the customer experience, which is broader than simply using the products in operation.

“We continue to see value in how technologies like this can help with knowledge transfer, recognizing a new generation of users with skills and preferences to consume information via different media. We continue our targeted investment in technology to enhance the customer experience in many areas of our business.”

WMFTS AR specialist and the Bredel app developer Isaac Gillard said: “Young engineers have been raised using their smart phones and now they can use their smart phones to perform pump maintenance with clear, visual guidance. Some of our customers will prefer to access maintenance assistance this way, rather than consulting a manual.”

WMFTS has a reputation for leading the way in customer support and helping create efficiency savings for pump users.

Peristaltic pumps like Bredel hose pumps continue to deliver long term cost benefits. They are accurate, reliable and require minimal maintenance with nothing but the tube touching the fluid, which eliminates contamination risk.

To access the Bredel hose pump AR app, users install the free Vuforia View app from PTC inc from the App Store or Google Play.

Learn more here https://www.wmfts.com/en-us/news/watson-marlow-launches-augmented-reality-ar-app/.

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fluid management technology and for over 60 years has engineered components and systems for customers in the food processing and handling, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. The company is part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE 100 company. Learn more at www.wmfts.com or @WMFTS_news.