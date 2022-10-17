The forum will feature networking, workshops and more — presented in-person and virtually.

NEW YORK – The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization that connects over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries, announced today that it will host its 2022 WTCA Member Forum from October 23-25 at Convene, located at 237 Park Avenue in New York City.

The WTCA Member Forum is one of the Association’s flagship events, gathering representatives from member World Trade Center® businesses, as well as renowned experts. Programming for this hybrid global event will feature networking, workshops and more to help attendees expand their business.

This year’s event is open to all WTCA Members and their business networks. With the theme of “Innovation & Connection: Celebrating the Power of the Network,” the 2022 WTCA Member Forum promises to be an engaging and insightful experience, allowing members to reconnect. The event demonstrates the resilience and global reach of the WTCA network.

“The WTCA is thrilled to host our annual Member Forum in-person after pivoting to a virtual format since 2020. Reconnecting with members will offer invaluable insight and strengthen connections,” said Robin van Puyenbroeck, WTCA Executive Director – Business Development. “After the success of last year’s virtual forum, bringing together nearly 600 members across 117 World Trade Center businesses in more than 50 countries, we decided to make this year’s forum a hybrid event to broaden its reach to all our members and allow them to participate from anywhere in the world.”

Attending the three-day WTCA Member Forum, in-person or virtually, offers many benefits. Attendees will be able to reconnect with fellow WTCA Members — the association’s greatest resource, gain insights on how they adapted during the pandemic and hear updates from the WTCA executive team.

In addition to a cocktail reception, networking breakfasts and lunches, and other social events to break bread with fellow Members, the agenda will offer two media training workshops led by Shirley Muir, a former journalist and current public relations consultant. Attendees will learn how to develop an effective PR strategy to manage negative news and garner positive media coverage to raise their organization’s profile.

View the complete agenda here.

WTCA Members can register to attend the 2022 WTCA Member Forum “Innovation & Connection: Celebrating the Power of the Network” here.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 92 countries. As the owner of the “World Trade Center” and “WTC” trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

