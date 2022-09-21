xSuite to host session discussing AP processes while migrating to S/4HANA alongside Dole Packaged Foods.

xSuite Group has announced it will be hosting an educational session addressing company migration to S/4HANA and AP processes at the 2022 SAPInsider S/4HANA Summit (October 20-21) in New York City.

xSuite plans to host a session along with customer Dole Packaged Foods, demonstrating how the latter leveraged their move to S/4HANA as an opportunity to reinvent their existing business processes. Participants of the session will:

Uncover ways to streamline and enhance their operations through better processes and new technologies like AI

Learn how Dole Packaged Foods reinvented their AP processes while moving to S/4HANA and used this as a business case for change

Receive best practices to apply digital technologies, automation, and intelligence to existing business processes to generate real ROI from their SAP S/4HANA project

As a pioneer in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA) for SAP, xSuite will show how the AP department can serve as the best example of how-to showcase the benefits of reinventing existing business processes while moving to S/4HANA.