YouCopia implements NetSuite SuiteSuccess for Manufacturing to gain financial insights and improve operational efficiency.

MINNEAPOLIS – BTM Global, a premier provider of system implementation and integration services for Oracle NetSuite solutions, today announced YouCopia is leveraging NetSuite to support growth and streamline its expanding operations.

YouCopia, a creator of innovative home organization products, wanted to improve the efficiency and speed of operations for its retail customers, standardize business processes, and improve visibility into its financial operations and inventory management. With NetSuite SuiteSuccess for Manufacturing, YouCopia found a purpose-built, cloud ERP to keep pace with its changing business needs.

BTM Global was selected to lead all aspects of the NetSuite implementation, including full data migration and integration with third-party partners such as Shopify and Celigo. In addition, BTM Global analyzed, developed, and implemented a landed-cost customization for tracking duties and freight costs that gives YouCopia more accurate financial insights.

“With NetSuite, we’re well-positioned to more efficiently manage order fulfillment and inventory, accurately track and apply costs, and easily create reporting to support our business strategies,” said Lauren Greenwood, president of YouCopia. “BTM is a responsive and diligent partner, with exceptional project management expertise. We appreciate its experience and guidance that helped us fully utilize the power of NetSuite.”

“Now is a challenging time for any manufacturer, but YouCopia’s dedicated team helped make this transformative project a success,” said Tom Schoen, CEO, BTM Global. “With improved automation and insight from NetSuite, YouCopia can focus even more time on serving and delighting its retail customers.”

About BTM Global

BTM Global Consulting, LLC (“BTM Global”) is a premier provider of Oracle Retail, NetSuite, and Mavenlink solutions. It delivers solution consulting, implementation, integration, custom development, and support services for clients ranging from small businesses to the world’s most recognized brands. BTM Global approaches each project as a partnership that helps clients become more seamless, efficient, and profitable. Its reputable teams are made up of creative problem-solvers and proactive partners who address each project holistically, with an eye on efficiency and the client’s long-term success. For more information, visit www.btmglobal.com.

About YouCopia

Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia has helped millions of people discover the “woo hoo” feeling of being organized. The company creates useful, customizable products to fit different items throughout the home. With almost effortless set-up (no tools or installation required), anyone can transform their space into a happy place. YouCopia is a WBNEC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise based in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood. For more information, visit https://youcopia.com.

