AHEAD and TierPoint recognized for their significant achievements.

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced its 2022 Partner of the Year Awards as named by the company’s partner advisory board. The award winners were recognized for their outstanding contribution to the Zerto partnership program. Zerto also honored these organizations for their respective abilities to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the needs of end-users focused on the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications.

“Our partner ecosystem is fundamental to what makes Zerto a global success story. Together we deliver the message of migration, disaster recovery, and DRaaS to our customers,” said Eric Barnhart, VP, WW cloud and channel sales, Zerto. “Our award winners are shining examples of how our partner program supports their efforts as well as those of their customers, who are building complex and demanding environments that must operate without downtime, disruption, and data loss.”

Zerto Consulting Partner of the Year: AHEAD

The Zerto Award winner for Consulting Partner of the Year is AHEAD—a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions. AHEAD leverages Zerto to provide enterprise-class disaster recovery and business continuity software for virtualized infrastructure and cloud environments. The company, which posted major year-on-year growth with Zerto, approaching 200%, achieved this success largely based on a strong focus across Zerto for data center migration and disaster recovery solutions. Through its growth and acquisition strategy, AHEAD has acquired companies like Roundtower and Kovarus, which were top Zerto partners pre-acquisition. Now with AHEAD’s size and scale, both companies have turned into powerhouses in this space.

“Thank you to everyone at Zerto for this fantastic recognition,” said Keith Odom SVP, presales & specialist engineering, AHEAD. “We saw tremendous growth in the past year focusing on Zerto as a strategic partner for migration and disaster recovery. Our team recognizes Zerto is a market leader in both areas, and together we have established programs to grow this segment of the business. We look forward to a bright future.”

Zerto Managed Service Provider (MSP) of the Year: TierPoint

For the second year in a row, the award for Managed Service Provider (MSP) of the Year goes to TierPoint—a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives. TierPoint’s disaster recovery as a Service (DRaaS), powered by Zerto, protects virtualized workloads from data loss and downtime. It also offers a variety of configurations with failover to private, multi-cloud, and public cloud services in the event of a disaster. Not only did TierPoint once again deliver significant revenue growth this year, but the company also grew the number of Zerto-protected VMs by more than two million instances.

“Zerto has been one of our most valued partners for many years, and we’re honored to be named MSP of the Year for the second year in a row,” said Pete Abel SVP and CMO, TierPoint. “Our long-term, cooperative relationship with Zerto has resulted in numerous successful joint customer wins and marketing efforts. We appreciate how knowledgeable the company’s cloud architects and sales teams are and how easy it is to work with them. We’re looking forward to another successful year of collaboration and shared success.”