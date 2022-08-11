Ensuring enterprise-class protection and recovery of VMs, Amazon EC2, and Amazon EKS workloads.

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, today announced it joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Workload Migration Partner Program, allowing it to drive and deliver AWS workload migrations and accelerate the adoption of its cloud data management and protection solutions.

Zerto customers will benefit from enhanced technical enablement which accelerates migrations with a repeatable and scalable methodology, automations, and tools that leverage AWS best practices. The program also provides access to AWS promotional credits to offset migration costs, including labor, training, and running parallel environments. In addition, Zerto will receive go-to-market support.

Whether migrating or protecting virtual machines (VMs) or containers on-premises, to the cloud, or within the cloud, the Zerto solution utilizes the flexible capacity of AWS while minimizing downtime and helping protect against data loss. This allows users to achieve their recovery point and recovery time objectives with ease.

Zerto’s software-only solution ensures enterprise-class protection and recovery of VMs, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) workloads. This includes easily scalable, cloud-based appliances that manage replication for application-centric protection and recovery or workload migration and continuous data protection with journal-based replication for on-premises to cloud or cloud to cloud.

“Zerto is proud to work with AWS to help customers protect all of their data,” commented Christina Rauscher, global public cloud alliances director at Zerto. “By working together, we can help customers better leverage AWS with added migration, disaster recovery, ransomware recovery, backup, and long-term retention capabilities.”