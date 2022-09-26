CRN has named Nadine Yamasaki, senior customer success manager, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2022.

This annual list honors the IT channel’s unsung heroes who work tirelessly to support channel partners, while rarely stepping into the spotlight. CRN’s editorial team assembles the list based on feedback from solution providers and industry executives to identify behind-the-scenes channel players who help partners drive growth, innovation, and profit.

As Senior Customer Success Manager at ConnectWise, Nadine Yamasaki is responsible for supporting the wider customer success team and maintaining strong relationships in the channel space while providing partners with the support and tools for success needed to achieve their revolutionary journeys. Nadine has played a critical role in the success of ConnectWise’s partners thanks to her phenomenal work ethic, deep business and industry knowledge, and exceptional problem solving and communication skills. The end result is increased value, retention, partner satisfaction, and ultimately expansion of the ConnectWise footprint.

“Another shining star at ConnectWise, Nadine Yamasaki is a professional with incredible talent and drive. Her inclusion on this list is a testament to the remarkable support she provides for our partners and team members alike. She is a gleaming example of what a Partner Success Manager should look like through her ability to drive tremendous value for our partners while being empathetic,” said Nathan Fullington, AVP of Partner Success at ConnectWise.

“We are thrilled to honor and recognize the extraordinary group included on this year’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list for their remarkable contributions to the channel and their partners,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “There are many talented and creative individuals working behind the scenes every day that contribute to channel growth and make game-changing decisions that impact partner success.”

The list of 100 People You Don’t Know But Should will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.