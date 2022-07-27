New data-enabled, driver-first mobility solution accelerates industry innovation, propels profitability for parking operators.

New Orleans, LA: ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of integrated facility services, parking and transportation management solutions, and electric vehicle (“EV”) charger installations, announced today the debut of ABMVantage, its new data-enabled, driver-first Smart Parking platform, at the International Parking & Mobility Institute Conference & Expo, which is taking place July 24 through July 27 in New Orleans, LA. This market-leading solution reimagines parking infrastructure by pioneering an enhanced experience that prioritizes drivers and creates unified parking systems designed to generate more revenue with lower operating costs.

Establishing a new industry standard, ABMVantage offers a flexible solution that integrates with existing infrastructure enhanced by best-in-class technology and equipment, creating a streamlined open systems concept to fit and grow with the evolving needs of parking garage owners and their customers. The ABMVantage Integrated Mobility Solution serves as a central platform that collects data from disparate parking systems viewable through a single hub containing owner and operator dashboards loaded with real-time, actionable data.

“Now more than ever, it is critical for parking operators to find new ways to navigate emerging challenges while capitalizing on new opportunities, such as the adoption of intelligent software and the Internet of Things,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, ABM. “ABMVantage delivers a cohesive, data-driven ecosystem that optimizes operational efficiencies and maximizes revenue potential, while providing an unparalleled parking experience transforming how people interact with parking facilities.”

ABMVantage elevates the value clients receive from traditional parking technology and integrate new solutions into one place. Data from parking access and revenue controls systems, online booking and reservation systems, license plate recognition and new camera technologies, wayfinding solutions, mobile and other forms of frictionless payment, EV charging software, sensor technology, robotics, and more will come to life on this next-generation platform.

The data insights combined with the power of cutting-edge technology enables and optimizes increased revenue potential from dynamic pricing and commercial management applications, while reducing operating expenses and enhancing driver experiences through automation. Together this empowers ABM clients to adopt a more resilient, profitable, and future-proof facility.

As one of the largest parking service providers in the country, ABM supports over 2,000 client locations at some of the country’s most iconic commercial buildings, airports, universities, and stadiums with on- and off-street parking facilities. ABM parks over one million vehicles and transports over 4.5 million passengers via shuttles every day while collecting more than $1.5 billion in parking revenue annually for its clients. In addition, ABM recently led one of the largest EV charger installations in the United States on behalf of client Los Angeles World Airports, installing 1,200 charging stations at Los Angeles International Airport, the fifth-busiest airport in the world1.

“Parking is often the first and last experience customers have with any facility, which is why delivering the best parking experience is so important to us,” added Feinberg. “ABM is uniquely positioned to lead the industry in parking and mobility solutions given our long-standing history in parking services and the recent growth of our eMobility business which now stands as one of the largest commercial installers of EV charging stations in the country. We are thrilled to bring this new game changing offering to our clients.”

