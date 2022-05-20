Effective May 1, Alexander Leitner has taken on the newly created position of SVP for Innovation and Technology at TGW Logistics Group.

The manager with international experience has been brought on board to advance TGW’s innovation roadmap

Leitner will also contribute his expertise to the Executive Management Team

Alexander Leitner

(Marchtrenk, Austria) Effective May 1, Alexander Leitner has taken on the newly created position of Senior Vice President for Innovation and Technology at TGW Logistics Group. The experienced manager will be responsible for the warehouse automation specialist’s innovation strategy, reporting to CEO Harald Schröpf.

“TGW draws on more than 50 years of experience in the development of highly automated intralogistics solutions. Our innovative strength was and still is critical to our success. With reliable, high-performance and future-proof systems, we can continue to meet the needs of our customers optimally and continue our course of growth,” emphasizes Harald Schröpf, CEO of TGW Logistics Group. “We are pleased that in Alexander Leitner, we have gained an expert with an international background as Senior Vice President for Innovation and Technology. He knows what the industry needs, has already supported innovation and product development processes successfully, and can draw from a vast store of experience.”

Alexander Leitner was last employed at Kion Group, a global leader in material handling, where he was responsible for global product requirement management. Leitner, 44, is a native of Bavaria and is married with children. After his university education in Germany and the United Kingdom, he gathered experience working at various companies and as a strategic consultant. His areas of expertise included mechanical and system engineering, the automotive industry, and intralogistics.

About TGW Logistics Group:

TGW Logistics Group is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience the automation specialist designs, manufactures, implements, and maintains end-to-end fulfillment solutions for brands such as Urban Outfitters, the Gap, and TVH.

TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe, and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide. In the 2020/21 fiscal year, the foundation-owned company generated a revenue of $952 million US dollars.

