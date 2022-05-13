Advanced capacitive discharge welders feature dual pulse output with control of both pulses.

MONROVIA, CA – AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the new CD-A series of capacitive discharge power supplies. This next generation of advanced capacitive discharge welders features dual pulse output control, internal pulse monitoring, optional polarity switching and is automation capable. They are ideal for battery tab welding, interconnects, honeycomb tacking and fine wire to pad applications.

The new units offer consistent welding output for repeatable process results, with ultrafast rise time for conductive material welding. Featuring fully controllable dual pulse output, the CD-A series provide pulse shaping with 4 discrete pulse lengths, programmable squeeze and hold times and adjustable pulse separation for process optimization. Furthermore, the units offer the ability to set limits around a schedule to prevent bad welds and a built-in peak current indicator which indicates the last weld peak current. The ability to change polarity – individual settings for positive, negative, or alternating polarity – allows for a way to balance weld nuggets and overcome the Peltier effect, as well as extend electrode life. Pair the CD-A with an AMADA WELD TECH weld head with EZ-AIR® operation for control of weld force for repeatable, consistent welding.

The CD-A is automation ready and can be easily integrated into production lines. The units can be programmed to communicate with a host computer or with an automation control system. Operators can set and store up to 63 schedules to quickly change between weld parameters. A schedule chaining feature lets users automatically switch between two different schedules. The power supplies enable rapid fire between pulses for quick welding of adjacent locations.

Two models are available, both offering programmable squeeze time and hold time, polarity switching, internal limits and external communication. They are offered in 110-120VAC or 220-240VAC, single phase, 50/60 Hz. CD-A125A is a 125-Watt second unit and Model CD-A300A is a 300-Watt second unit. Built in the USA, the CD-A series is fully CE compliant. The CD-A series replaces AMADA WELD TECH’s ADP and DP series of capacitive power supplies.

About AMADA WELD TECH

Since 1948, AMADA WELD TECH has worked to achieve one goal: to solve customer’s manufacturing challenges. Knowing there is no one solution that fits all, the company strives to provide customers with innovative and reliable manufacturing technology solutions in an effort to be their single source provider. AMADA WELD TECH manufactures equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, hermetic sealing and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding. The company serves a wide range of markets including medical devices, battery, aerospace, automotive and electronic components. AMADA WELD TECH is an ISO9001 certified company. Contact AMADA WELD TECH at info@amadaweldtech.com. Learn more about the company’s products and services at www.amadaweldtech.com.