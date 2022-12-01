The VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call was made using Amantya’s in-house developed 5G accelerators – 5G SA Core, RAN & IMS.

Global product engineering and system integration company, Amantya Technologies, Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call from its state-of-the-art 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India. This is another significant breakthrough in the company’s rapidly growing 5G solutions portfolio. Amantya’s previously launched avant-garde 5G solutions and IP accelerators including Astra5G, an end-to-end Enterprise 5G solution, 5G Network-in-a-Box (for building fully functional 5G Labs), and Standalone 5G Core.

The 5G VoNR was made by emulating an end-to-end live 5G environment using Amantya’s in-house Standalone (SA) 5G Core Network, RAN solution, and IMS Server, and is a big 5G milestone for the company. While the key benefit of VoNR is ultra-high definition of the call, 5G VoNR also provides an integration point with applications and content such as announcement and conferencing. Additionally, it also supports integration with Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the IMS server. By demonstrating its 5G VoNR capabilities, Amantya can now provide complete IMS integration and various new services offered over the IMS network in 5G core infrastructure.

“The successful demonstration of 5G VoNR call is a significant step forward for Amantya’s growing 5G capabilities. With this, we hope to offer our customers high-definition and seamless voice and video experiences over 5G and several advanced voice applications and use cases. It will help supercharge macro-level and enterprise 5G deployments and creating 5G testing & simulation environments. Such breakthroughs are powerful affirmatives for our team and motivate us to go full steam ahead in exploring the true potential of 5G and take it to our customers across the globe,” said Sanjay Bisen, CTO of Amantya Technologies, Inc.

Amantya is committed to building on its 5G expertise and unlocking the endless possibilities that 5G holds by increasing the company’s R&D initiatives in the disruptive technology and adding to its comprehensive 5G solutions portfolio.

