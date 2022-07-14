The Aparavi Platform and Backblaze B2 together will provide data lifecycle management & universal data migration services.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – APARAVI®, the company behind the award-winning Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform, today announced a new partnership with Backblaze, the leading independent cloud storage provider. The partnership brings together Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to provide cost-effective data management, storage, and access, providing elite protection and leverage for unstructured data.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Backblaze,” says Adrian Knapp, CEO and Founder of Aparavi. “This partnership will combine Aparavi’s automated and continuous data movement with Backblaze B2’s simple, scalable cloud storage services to help companies know and visualize their data, including the impact of risk, cost, and value they may or may not be aware of today.”

The Aparavi platform improves storage consolidation and management on Backblaze B2 by revealing hidden data, valuable data assets, and redundant obsolete trivial (ROT) data. The platform enables companies to know their data to manage better and protect it ─ and more fully take advantage of its potential value. Once organizations unlock and fully understand the value of their data sets, the platform can enable end-users to manage that data’s lifecycle.

Benefits

Facilitates ROT data cleanup, helping to reduce on-prem operational costs, redundancies, and complexities

Identifies personal identifiable information (PII) to deliver deeper insights into organizational data

Enables data lifecycle management and automation to low-cost, secure, and highly available Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage

Previously, Organizations with unstructured data were challenged to protect and leverage its value without the knowledge of how to understand, access, or manage it ─ including storing it cost-effectively. Together, the Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage now provide a solution for these organizations.

“Backblaze helps organizations optimize their infrastructure in B2 Cloud Storage by eliminating their biggest barrier to choosing a new provider: excessive costs and complexity,” said Nilay Patel, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships at Backblaze. “By partnering with Aparavi, we can take that to the next level for our joint customers, providing cost-effective data management, storage, and access.” Backblaze shared additional information about their partnership on its blog.