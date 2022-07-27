Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet will distribute products from LeddarTech, a leader in environmental sensing solutions.

PHOENIX – Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) will now be distributing products from LeddarTech, a leader in environmental sensing solutions for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Effective immediately, Avnet will offer LeddarTech LiDAR* sensors and modules in the Americas.

LeddarTech 2D and 3D solid-state LiDAR modules and sensors support many markets, including mobility, industrial intelligent traffic systems (ITS) and drone unmanned vehicles (UAV). The product line consists of various sensors with detection ranges from 50 to 150 meters, meets IP67 enclosure standards to enable operation in variable weather conditions and offers best-in-class shock and vibration resistance. Due to the solid-state design, these LiDARs supersede mechanical LiDAR products with an extremely high MTBF (mean-time between failures). The portfolio also offers 8 and 16-segment LiDAR modules that are lightweight and configurable with high acquisition rates and low power consumption. LeddarTech LiDAR products have supported the non-automotive market for over a decade with over 50,000 products sold.

“I am very excited to enter into this franchise agreement with Avnet,” said Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “Avnet is a leader in the distribution industry and their expertise in design, supply chain management, logistics and fulfillment makes them a perfect fit to represent LeddarTech. Our LiDAR modules and sensors designed for the mobility, intelligent traffic systems, robotaxi and drone markets further augment Avnet’s product offering to their customers with solutions that improve safety and the quality of life for travelers, commuters, workers and mobility industry professionals.”

“Avnet is excited to expand our sensor portfolio to include LiDAR modules and sensors from LeddarTech,” said Alex Iuorio, Senior VP Global Supplier Development, Avnet. “Demand for LiDAR solutions continues to grow in the transportation space, but we’re seeing the opportunity expanding into other key segments as well. The LeddarTech partnership positions us to both support mainstay automotive applications and expand our support of those high-growth, non-automotive LiDAR solutions that our customers require.”

*LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.