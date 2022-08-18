Latest alternator series offers rugged protection against particle infiltration, convenient dual rear mounting configurations and more.

Novi, Michigan…Prestolite Electric, a leading global manufacturer of alternators, and starters, has introduced a new extreme-use product lineup ­– the IdlePro Extreme M-Series alternators – that delivers industry-leading performance and extended protection against dust and particle infiltration for use in mining worksites around the world. The new product assortment includes a variety of voltage, amps, and mounting configurations for extended flexibility and coverage in the field.

Assembled in the United States, the innovative new IdlePro Extreme M-Series high-efficiency/high-output alternators also include unique technologies that help extend service life and increase vehicle uptime by enhancing electrical system and engine performance.

“This is a powerful, protected and uniquely capable mining design that delivers extra sealing against the invasive powder often generated during mining,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director of sales and marketing, Prestolite. “The new IdlePro Extreme M-Series alternators include a robust, sealed housing to help substantially improve service life duration and our engineers also have added extra seals in front and behind the front bearing and in other areas of the alternator prone to contaminant infiltration.”

Packaged inside a lighter weight and lower maintenance package, each IdlePro Extreme M-Series high amp brushless alternator leads the industry in output at low engine speeds, while improving battery life.

IdlePro Extreme™ M-Series alternators also include Prestolite Electric’s Isolated Ground Technology, which protects engines from potentially severe electrolytic damage caused by stray voltage. This technology also eliminates electrical noise that can cause ghost or false engine codes that can potentially result in unnecessary diagnostic troubleshooting and increased vehicle downtime.

The M-Series alternators available now include 24-volt, 185-amp J-180 units (BLD4108M); 24-volt, 250-amp J-180 units (BLD4102M); and 24-volt, 275-amp J-180 units (BLD4106M).

To learn more about the IdlePro Extreme M-Series alternators for mining and other Leece-Neville products, please contact your Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Systems representative, email marketing@prestolite-marketing.com or visit Prestolite.com. For technical support, call 844-492-4062.

About Prestolite Electric Incorporated

The Prestolite and Leece-Neville product line includes high-output alternators and gear reduction starter motors for on- and off-highway trucks, military applications, mining vehicles, school and city buses, motor coaches and other uses. The company maintains certificates of registration to the IATF16949 Quality Management and ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management systems.

Prestolite is a division of Broad-Ocean Motors, a global supplier of high-tech, high-quality electric motors, alternators, and starters to multiple markets, including appliance, HVAC, and passenger and commercial vehicles. Prestolite eDrive Systems, a Broad-Ocean Motors Electric Vehicle Business Group, designs and manufactures rotating electric products for the commercial vehicle, bus and medium-duty markets.