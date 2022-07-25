The firm named Charlie Nobles its new Vice President of Sales as the company eyes accelerated growth in California and beyond.

Charlie Nobles

Blueprint CFO, a future focused accounting firm offering premier fractional CFO services to emerging and mid-sized companies, recently named Charlie Nobles its new Vice President of Sales as the company eyes accelerated growth in California and beyond.

“Charlie brings a wealth of experience to Blueprint CFO as a proven C-level executive and serial entrepreneur who implicitly understands the needs of our clients,” says founder Jim Downes, who launched Blueprint CFO in 2019. “We welcome him as an essential member of our team.”

Charlie Nobles is an experienced C-level executive with a proven track record of success in finance, strategy and operations. He excels at helping start-up and established companies develop game-changing business strategies, both for growth and improved operating margins, and thrives in implementing successful turnarounds.

A transformational leader who defines visions and develops focused, tactical blueprints for helping organizations achieve their goals, Nobles’ twenty years of experience spans both the not-for-profit and for-profits sectors, encompassing trade associations, education-based organizations, business consulting, entertainment, publishing and real estate.

Nobles’ past experience includes a tenure as the executive director of the for-profit American Sailing Association, as well as chief operating officer of The Planetary Society, the largest nonprofit space interest group in the world, where he worked closely with Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye to expand space advocacy in Washington and grow membership, among other roles.

Nobles holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Stanford University.

You can learn more about the Blueprint CFO team HERE.

About Blueprint CFO

Blueprint CFO is a future focused fractional CFO and accounting services firm based in Orange County, Calif. Partnering with entrepreneurial companies to guide and support them on their road to success, Blueprint CFO equips clients with the Profitability Roadmap™ they need to grow. Learn more at www.blueprintcfo.com.

About Blueprint CFO Founder Jim Downes

Jim Downes is the Founder of Blueprint CFO. A fractional CFO and forward-looking strategist, Jim’s future focused outlook on the role of accounting and finance professionals sets Blueprint CFO apart in the market, strengthening accounting departments across industries and offering entrepreneurial growth companies the data-driven Profitability Roadmap™ they need to achieve their growth goals.

A veteran outsourced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and financial advisory, Jim Downes has served business owners and management teams for over 20 years. He has worked with more than 200 companies, specializing in fractional CFO activities and as a CTP (Certified Turnaround Professional).

Jim began his career as a Certified Public Account at Plante Moran CPAs, the 14th largest CPA firm in the US. Beginning as a part-time CFO before becoming a full-time Vice President, Jim helped launch his first outsourced accounting client, Urban Science, an automotive technology/consulting firm in 1985. During his tenure, the company grew from less than $1 million to over $50 million in annual sales, winning the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2001.

Jim founded the Acumen Group, committed to providing part-time CFO services and financial advice to middle market and privately held businesses in 2001. In 2007, he joined BBK, an international turnaround consulting firm as Director. During the Great Recession, he positively transformed numerous businesses facing financial distress and severe cash shortages.

Jim relocated to California in 2009 to open BBK’s Los Angeles office. When KPMG acquired the company in 2014, he was named Director of Restructuring and Turnaround Services for the West Coast. At the same time, he also became a nationally certified turnaround professional (CTP). Recently, Jim completed the training to become a Professional Implementer of the EOS (Entrepreneur’s Operating System). Jim is certified in Revenue Science and the CRO Thinking methodology through his training with the Revenue Game LLC.

Jim’s unremitting passion for working with business owners seeking to build great companies led him to open Blueprint CFO in 2019. A forward-looking strategist, Jim and his team provide a competitive advantage over typical CFOs. Leveraging data, they go beyond the numbers to make their clients ever more profitable.

