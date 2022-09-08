Cimcorp will showcase its automated bakery solution at IBIE 2022.

GRIMSBY, Ontario – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces it will be exhibiting the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2022, scheduled for Sept. 17-21, in Las Vegas. At booth #7527, Cimcorp will showcase its fast, modular, scalable automated solution for optimizing bakery order fulfillment. During the show, Cimcorp will also be recognized as an honoree in the 2022 BEST in Baking Awards program.

IBIE is the global grain-based food industry’s largest trade event in the Western Hemisphere, where baking professionals from all segments of the supply chain can explore the latest industry trends and innovations. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Cimcorp’s automated bakery solution through video demonstrations. Cimcorp experts will also be on hand to discuss how automation can help industrial bakeries:

Improve order speed and accuracy

Maximize product freshness and shelf life

Simplify food safety and sanitation

Optimize space utilization

Overcome labor shortages

Deliver ROI for automated order fulfillment & distribution

Prepare for the future

Notably, Cimcorp has been named an honoree in IBIE’s BEST in Baking Awards program for 2022. Presented together with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the awards recognize exhibitors and suppliers that have made particularly notable achievements in their support of the baking industry. Cimcorp was recognized in the Automation & Robotics category for its innovative bakery automation solution.

Cimcorp’s automation is ideal for industries like baking, where product freshness depends on the speed of order fulfillment. Its bakery solution combines buffer storage and order picking into one seamless operation, meeting high throughputs with 100-percent order accuracy. With its industry-leading gantry design, Cimcorp’s solution rapidly handles a large volume of inventory stored in standard crates, trays, and totes stacked across a high-density floor-based storage area. This design maximizes storage space, eliminates expensive racking, and makes it easy to clear the entire storage floor for sanitation.

Modular and flexible, Cimcorp’s solution can be scaled up to accommodate seasonal demands as well as business growth, making it a future-proof solution. Bakeries across continents have leveraged Cimcorp’s automated bakery solution to optimize fulfillment, including Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, Fazer Bakeries, and Kwik Trip.

“For industrial bakeries, freshness is everything. That’s why automation is essential for staying ahead of the competition,” said Adam Gurga, National Manager of Grocery and Retail Partnerships at Cimcorp. “The speed of automation gets products to store shelves as fast as possible—even when demand spikes. Bakeries can thereby reduce spoilage, eliminate waste, and ensure consumers receive optimally fresh baked goods with maximum shelf life.”

IBIE 2022 attendees are invited to book a meeting with the Cimcorp team at the company’s booth.

Click here to discover more about Cimcorp’s award-winning automated solutions for the baking industry.

About IBIE

The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) is the largest event in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together all segments of the grain-based foods industry supply chain. Held in Las Vegas every three years, IBIE gathers the baking community to fuel the next generation of bakers, promote economic growth, educate and advance the future of baking together. Owned by the American Bakers Association (ABA), and the Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and supported by the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), all proceeds from this non-profit event are invested back into the grain-based food industry.