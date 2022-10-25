Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity.

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS and RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.

The joint announcement was made from VAI Connect 2022, a one-day virtual, instructive event for VAI customers in which Cleo is participating as a Solution Partner.

The companies have been partners since the early 2000s. While the relationship originally revolved around VAI serving as a reseller for Cleo’s traditional on-prem integration solutions, VAI has now joined Cleo’s rapidly expanding System Integrator partner program to begin assisting the duo’s more than 80 joint customers in their migration to the Cleo Integration Cloud platform, a cloud-based B2B integration solution.

VAI specializes in supply chain and business management solutions for Hardgoods, Food, and Pharmaceutical companies, serving customers using its flagship S2K Software Suite across myriad vertical markets. Cleo serves over 4,100 customers worldwide with its Cleo Integration Cloud platform, which is uniquely capable of bringing any-to-any integration to supply-chain-driven businesses by supporting API, EDI, and/or File-based integrations to complement VAI’s powerful ERP solutions.

Cloud-based solutions, such as those available from VAI and Cleo, help companies accommodate today’s eCommerce-driven demand for greater organizational agility by delivering improved security, better fulfillment, real-time visibility into end-to-end business processes, faster onboarding, and revenue protection – all of which empower today’s businesses to drive sustainable value.

The timing for expanding the partnership could not be better. In a recently published survey of integration experts, Cleo reported that 81% of companies have either begun or will begin migrating their integration solutions to the cloud over the course of calendar year 2022. In large part this is in response to rampant supply chain disruption, which was cited by respondents as second only to cyberthreats for posing the largest external risk to their businesses.

“As organizations continue to digitalize their operations to keep up with market changes and to meet new demands from customers, more companies are transitioning to the cloud,” said Maggie Kelleher, Director of Business Development with VAI. “Over 80% of our new customers are hosting their applications with VAI Cloud, and we look forward to helping the rest of our customers get there too. By expanding our partnership with Cleo, we stand ready to arm all our valued customers with the ecosystem integration solutions they need to outsmart supply chain disruption by implementing the integration solutions today’s disruptive markets require.”

“Cleo selectively partners with domain experts like VAI who have extensive knowledge that can be combined with Cleo’s innovative platform to maximize business impact and drive growth,” said Ken Lyons, Chief Revenue Officer with Cleo. “Over the years VAI has proven to be precisely the sort of trusted advisor that can strategically leverage our innovative platform to optimize business solutions and ensure our joint customers’ success.”

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI’s software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for food and pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage business intelligence, analytics, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce. For more information, visit www.vai.net.

About VAI Cloud LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI’s S2K Software Suite. VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expense. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. For more information, visit www.vaicloud.net.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

