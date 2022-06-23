cnvrg.io won the AI Breakthrough Award for “MLOps Platform of the Year”.

Santa Clara, CA – cnvrg.io, an Intel company, provider of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform, today announced that it has won the AI Breakthrough Award for “MLOps Platform of the Year”. cnvrg.io has been recognized for two consecutive years as an AI Breakthrough leader, having also won the “Best Machine Learning Company” Award in 2021. The AI Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today. With over 2,950 nominations from all over the world, cnvrg.io was selected amongst top brands in various AI categories.

cnvrg.io was recognized for launching two developer-friendly AI innovations in six months to expand its MLOps capabilities, and enable developers to seamlessly manage, build, and deploy AI on any infrastructure. The most recent release was cnvrg.io AI Blueprints self-service, pre-built, open-source ML pipelines that can be quickly integrated with any application. cnvrg.io AI Blueprints enable software developers to build machine learning-powered apps and services in a few clicks, for any popular business use like recommender systems, sentiment analysis, object detection, and many others. cnvrg.io Metacloud, released four months prior, is a managed AI Platform that offers developers the ability to bring their own compute and storage, with native integrations to cloud providers and leading OEMs including Intel, AWS, Azure, GCP, Dell, Red Hat, VMWare, Seagate and more.

cnvrg.io appreciates the continuous recognition for its cutting-edge technology, delivering automation and MLOps to streamline the machine learning lifecycle for enterprises. The robust and flexible solution has been validated by leading technologies as a desired software partner for MLOps like Lenovo, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, NetApp, RedHat, IBM, Supermicro and more.

“With an aggressive road map and a strong Intel foundation, we are destined to continue our market leadership for MLOps and expand the accessibility of AI to developers,” said Yochay Ettun, CEO and Co-founder of cnvrg.io. “We’re thrilled to get recognition for our industry leading MLOps platform, and continue to enable our customers with the tools to succeed in building and deploying cutting edge AI.”

About cnvrg.io

cnvrg.io is an AI OS, transforming the way enterprises manage, scale and accelerate AI and data science development from research to production. The code-first platform is built by data scientists, for data scientists and offers unrivaled flexibility to run on-premise or cloud. From advanced MLOps to continual learning, cnvrg.io brings top of the line technology to data science teams so they can spend less time on DevOps and focus on the real magic – algorithms. Since using cnvrg.io, teams across industries have gotten more models to production resulting in increased business value. For more information, visit https://cnvrg.io/.

Media contact:

Monica Maron

t: +1-912-771-5512

e: monica.maron@spicetreecom.com