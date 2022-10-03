Celebratory events highlight commitment to drivers, focus on culture, organizational growth.

Cleveland, Ohio – ContainerPort Group (CPG®), a top 10 intermodal drayage and logistics solutions provider, along with its two affiliated trucking companies, Bristol Transportation and Middle Bay Transportation, celebrated National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by celebrating and rewarding the nearly 1,400 men and women who comprise its owner operator fleet. Owner operators responded enthusiastically to the weeks’ events and tremendous giveaways.

“We had incredible participation and a really great time across our network,” said Jason Schmelmer, Vice President of Driver Experience for CPG. “On top of the gift cards, the food, and all the swag, it was special for me to be able to meet with owner operators face-to-face. And it was an honor to draw the name for the $5,000 vacation voucher we gave away. Congratulations to our winner, Asad Al Hmouz, from our Greensboro terminal.”

Throughout the week of September 12, employees across all 29 terminal locations handed out branded CPG gear, food, and raffled off gift cards and prizes. Drivers and staff showed their love by donning temporary ContainerPort Group truck tattoos and adding branded car magnets to their vehicles. Additional swag and prizes had to be added to the original plans due to the continued growth of the CPG fleet, which is close to eclipsing 1,400 owner operators.

“My highlight of the week was getting the opportunity to announce the winner of our Harley Davidson giveaway, “said CPG President Joey Palmer. “A big congratulations to winner Mario Sanchez, from our Newark terminal. He has been driving with us for over 13 years, and we are so grateful for his service and commitment.”

“It’s my wish that we could celebrate our owner operators like this year-round,” added Mr. Palmer. “They are the true heart and soul of our organization and deserve our thanks and praise each day of the year. At every rail and at every port, they get the job done.”

Additional pictures of raffle and giveaway winners are available here. The live stream videos for the giveaways are available on the CPG Facebook page.

About ContainerPort Group

ContainerPort Group (CPG®) is an award-winning multimodal transportation company specializing in intermodal drayage. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 1971, the company provides comprehensive trucking and logistics services throughout North America. With over 50 years of industry experience, 26 terminal locations, and a dependable fleet of 1,300+ independent contractors, CPG has the tools, talent, and know-how to move your freight. To learn more, visit www.containerport.com.