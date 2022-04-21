How to create the professional experience section in your resume.

A resume is an essential item when looking for a job. You should ensure you have the perfect one to boost your employment chances. You can draft one for yourself or hire a resume writing service. Have a look at this top resume review for one of the best resume writing services.

Nearly 70% of recruiters consider the “Professional experience” section the most important part of your CV. The major part of the six seconds dedicated to the analysis of your resume is allocated to this section.

What professional experiences should I put on my CV?

The watchword here is, clearly, relevance.

The professional experiences that may appear on your resume must be relevant.

Be careful, this does not mean that you should limit yourself to the experiences you have had in the same position or in the same sector as the one you are targeting. Rather, it means that the recruiter should see at a glance the connection between what you wrote in the ” Work experience ” section and the needs of the position in play.

A candidate applying, for example, for a job offer as a customer service manager can very well display on his resume previous experience in customer service. Make sure your experience is relevant to the job you are applying for.

Creating the Professional Experience Section in Your Resume

Make the title stand out on your resume

How you name this section on your resume can create a lasting impression. You can choose between:

Work experience;

Experience;

Employment history;

Work history.

You can opt for Work Experience, which is a bit professional.

Write the title in bold or in UPPERCASE. This will also be the case for all the titles of your resume.

Position this section where the recruiter expects to see it

Above the “Training” part if you are experienced. Otherwise, just below.

List your professional experiences starting from the most recent

Resumes are usually created using one of three formats:

the reverse chronological format;

the functional format;

the mixed format.

If you hesitate, use the most common format, the anti-chronological CV, presenting your background, including your professional experiences, starting from the most recent.

Job Title, Company, Date

You should present each of your professional experiences in this order: