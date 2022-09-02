CubexSoft Email Backup Tool is now updated with new enhancements to backup emails from 90+ email sources to local PC/cloud apps.

CubexSoft has recently announced the availability of updated version of Email Backup Tool for users. The updated software has now more enhanced features to offer and all bugs are fixed, as complained by users earlier.

The updated version of CubexSoft Email Backup Tool is now fast and secure to use. The company is focussed at providing secure data backup solutions to all its users worldwide. And to keep this objective fulfilled, Its Email Backup software is now updated that provides you option to backup your emails and other webmail data from 90+ email sources to 15+ output options.

Now you can easily backup you emails from Gmail, AOL Mail, Office 365, G Suite, Exchange, IMAP Server, Aruba, Comcast, HostGator, Yahoo and many more email servers to various technical file formats and cloud services, such as PST, PDF, EML, MSG, MBOX, Office 365, Exchange, IMAP Server and more. Additionally, you can even extract email addresses and attachments from your webmail account to local storage device.

The updated Email Backup Software is now rapid fast in processing the desired task. Moreover, no data loss or corruption issues occurs during the email server backup process. The Webmail backup Tool is designed with simple and DIY interface that will assist both technical and non-technical users to easily backup email from webmail account to desired option.

Provides 90+ email sources to backup email data from, through single interface

Backup Email from webmail to local storage as well as another cloud server

Provides secure login through app password of the preferred email source

Provides option to use Batch mode to backup multiple email accounts data at once, through CSV file.

Numerous file naming options to save resultant files accordingly

Availability of Proxy Server option to backup data from remotely located user accounts

Advance filters provide help in backing up selective webmail emails

Option to backup only Sent Items folders is provided

Get facility to import email without its header information

As quoted by Shamira Paul, Project Head Manager, “adapting oneself to present changes is a continuous process and we all are well dealing with it. Just to make sure that our products do not lag anywhere, we are continually upgrading ourselves too and software upgradation is a part of this routine process. And the newly updated Email Backup software is also upgraded according to users’ present requirements. I hope the software will perform desired job efficiently and prove its mettle to all.”

Conclusion

More information about CubexSoft Email Backup Tool is available at its official website : https://www.cubexsoft.com/all-mail-backup/. Users can check its features, functionality, performance and all other details by downloading its free demo edition. Email Backup Tool Freeware edition is available for users’ support to help them understand complete software working by saving first 25 emails and other items from webmail account to desired option, absolutely free of cost. To clear all your doubts regarding software performance, purchase and any technical assistance, you can connect with us via Live Chat or contact us at : support[a]cubexsoft.com.

About Company

CubexSoft Tools Pvt. Ltd. is a leading software development company providing DIY software solutions for email migration, data backup, data recovery, PDF management and other related fields. The solutions offered are suitable for every individual user/ business requirement and are widely accepted globally.