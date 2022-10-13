Allows Department of Defense (DoD) users to integrate the latest generation of high-speed embedded technologies into tactical networks.

Cubic Corporation’s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business has launched a new Cisco-powered router and switch module. The M3-SE5 uses the ESR6300 router and ESS3300 switching technologies to deliver high-speed networking capabilities to the tactical edge.

“The increasing volumes of data being transferred throughout the mission chain means high-speed trusted networking capabilities are required from the enterprise to the tactical edge,” said Anthony Verna, senior vice president, CMPS Rugged IoT Business Unit. “Cubic’s latest generation of

Cisco-powered routers and switches highlights our commitment to meeting the customer’s mission data requirements.”

The single enclave router and switch module reduce the size, weight, power and complexity of field deployments, helping to deliver a lower cost of ownership. Ideal for users who require secure high-bandwidth communications, the rugged M3-SE5 router switch module offers 2 x gigabit Ethernet RJ45/Small Form-Factor Pluggable Plus (SFP+) Wide Area Network (WAN) ports combined with 10 x RJ45 gigabit Ethernet switch ports and 2 x 10 Gigabit SFP+ switch ports.

The M3-SE5 also allows users to upgrade their current M3-SE baseband compute and network stacks with Cisco ESR6300 and ESS3300 high-speed networking capabilities without increasing the form factor of an existing M3-SE solution. It operates across a wide range of thermal conditions, survives shocks, vibrations and presents a lower electromagnetic footprint than standard networking devices. This unique approach delivers excellent flexibility and maximizes the user’s system investment.

The module can be quickly and easily configured for missions using the familiar Cisco Command Line Interface (CLI) or Cubic’s DTECH Virtual Infrastructure Configuration Engine (DVICE) software with support for open management protocols and integration into third-party management systems.

For further information about Cubic’s gateway products and services, please visit https://www.mc2.cubic.com/m3-se5.