Christian Henry named to list highlighting influential figures in transportation after successful deployment of OMNY in New York City.

Cubic Corporation announced Christian Henry, senior vice president and general manager, North America Eastern Region, Cubic Transportation Systems, has been named to the 2022 Transportation Power 100 list by City & State New York. City & State’s Transportation Power 100 identifies influential figures such as Henry, who play a key role in updating and expanding New York’s transportation infrastructure.

This nomination highlights Henry’s pivotal role as the program director for One Metro New York (OMNY), a system enabling seamless travel to residents of New York by connecting all five New York boroughs and providing convenient contactless payment and mobile wallet solutions. OMNY was fully deployed in 2021 and is available on every New York City bus and all 472 subway stations.

“It’s a great honor to be named to the 2022 Transportation Power 100 alongside other respectable figures as we work on improving transportation post-pandemic,” Henry said. “The collection of people who have contributed to OMNY extends far beyond those on the project team, and I’m proud to share the accomplishments with them.”

Henry is a technology solutions professional with over 20 years of experience managing infrastructure implementations across a multitude of projects. He joined Cubic in 2018, spearheading the transition from a legacy system to the new, integrated OMNY solution for one of the world’s most robust public transit systems.

“OMNY is a prime example of how we can innovate even in challenging pandemic circumstances, and we look forward to a continued partnership with the MTA,” Henry said. “Together, we’re building a bright future for residents and visitors in one of the most iconic transit systems in the world.”

The full list of winners and more information about the award can be found on cityandstateny.com.