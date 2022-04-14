Leaders in low power networking and central management systems provide ideal solution for smart street lighting.

FREMONT, CA and PORTSMOUTH, NH – Dhyan, the device management experts, today announced a turnkey solution partnership with Senet to manage smart streetlights powered by Senet’s LoRaWAN® network service. Senet is a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms for the on-demand build-out of Internet of Things (IoT) networks and operates the largest public carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in the US. With interoperability testing completed, the turnkey nature of this solution makes it easy to add smart streetlights to existing LoRaWAN networks such as those deployed for water utility Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) projects or other municipal and enterprise applications.

LoRaWAN is a long range low power, Wide Area Network protocol designed to wirelessly connect low power devices to the internet in networks of any size, and targets key IoT requirements such as bi-directional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services. Its long range and low power make it ideal for smart street lighting projects, as it provides a greater connectivity range than Zigbee or Wi-SUN without the expense of cellular.

Senet pioneered the use of LoRaWAN for commercial IoT deployments in the US, with significant success deploying high-capacity networks for municipal water utility districts across the United States. Dhyan’s central management system technology is in use in IoT deployments worldwide, including a growing number of smart street light networks. This partnership and integration bring together two leaders in hardware, software, and cloud-based network and device management to create a world-class smart street lighting solution.

The two companies are currently collaborating on commercial deployments and exploring Proof-of-Concept installations with several municipalities. Both organizations will also be attending the upcoming Smart Cities Connect conference in Columbus, Ohio, April 4-7. Senet will be participating in a workshop titled Sensorize Your City!, Monday, April 4th from 1-5pm EST.

“The technical attributes of LoRaWAN make it ideal for public lighting systems which can be a valuable anchor application for smart cities or easily added to an existing municipal LoRaWAN network deployment,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “The testing of we’ve completed with the Dhyan street light controller provides municipalities with a proven solution to improve the quality of public lighting while also enabling a foundation for future efficiency and operations management through the use of additional IoT sensors.”

“Dhyan is pleased to be working with Senet as their experience with LoRaWAN dovetails nicely with Dhyan’s StreetMan smart streetlighting management system,” said Prakash Ramadass, Dhyan’s VP Smart Cities. “This is a great solution for cities looking for a low-cost, long-range smart streetlighting solution.”

The Dhyan family of central management software for the IoT market consists of StreetMan for managing smart streetlights, LightMan for managing smart area lights such as in campuses, parking lots, buildings, and warehouses, and CitiMan for managing smart city IoT assets.