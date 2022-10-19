Find unique conveyor solutions that improve speed, safety and efficiency.

St. Charles, IL — Eaglestone Equipment, a custom manufacturer of industrial food processing equipment, sorting and conveyor solutions, is inviting attendees of PACK EXPO International to visit booth #7860 in Chicago, IL, October 23-26, 2022. Visitors to the Eaglestone booth can discover new ways to improve the speed, safety and efficiency of their packaging and processing operations with Eaglestone’s innovative line of personalized sorting and conveyor solutions.

See Eaglestone Equipment’s innovative conveyor solutions in action during PACK EXPO. Their showcase will include the following state-of-the-art lineup:

Track-IQ Sorting Conveyor™— this conveyor streamlines operations by automatically sorting items according to color, size, weight or bar code. The TrackIQ can sort small items of any shape by utilizing infrared cameras that identify items as they enter the conveyor. The items then continue past a series of diverting arms, which push them into a designated box. When the container is ready for packing, bright LEDs light up to alert the operators.

this conveyor streamlines operations by automatically sorting items according to color, size, weight or bar code. The TrackIQ can sort small items of any shape by utilizing infrared cameras that identify items as they enter the conveyor. The items then continue past a series of diverting arms, which push them into a designated box. When the container is ready for packing, bright LEDs light up to alert the operators. 3130 Flex-Scraper— this adjustable belt scraper is the key to a clean belt and a sanitary processing line. The adjustable spring tensioning allows for varied aggressiveness, enabling the scraper to follow the contour of both smooth fabrics and modular plastic belts. Its unique design conforms to your pulley—even crowned pulleys get thoroughly cleaned.

this adjustable belt scraper is the key to a clean belt and a sanitary processing line. The adjustable spring tensioning allows for varied aggressiveness, enabling the scraper to follow the contour of both smooth fabrics and modular plastic belts. Its unique design conforms to your pulley—even crowned pulleys get thoroughly cleaned. 1150 Constant Turn Fabric Belt Conveyor— this conveyor keeps small products moving efficiently through production lines. Its unique and sanitary design is made in the USA and is ideally suited for food processing applications, as it maintains product orientation. At the same time, a small diameter infeed and discharge rollers allow for close transfers.

this conveyor keeps small products moving efficiently through production lines. Its unique and sanitary design is made in the USA and is ideally suited for food processing applications, as it maintains product orientation. At the same time, a small diameter infeed and discharge rollers allow for close transfers. 1250 Modular Plastic Tight Transfer— this durable conveyor is an optimal solution for transferring small products from conveyor to conveyor or conveyor to other equipment without disrupting the product’s orientation. The unique modular design allows belt lengths to be customized without the need for special equipment or additional drives.

this durable conveyor is an optimal solution for transferring small products from conveyor to conveyor or conveyor to other equipment without disrupting the product’s orientation. The unique modular design allows belt lengths to be customized without the need for special equipment or additional drives. Star Wheel Transfer— this jumper-driven star wheel transfer is composed of gentle and malleable molded silicone. This solution is ideal for transferring small or flexible products.

this jumper-driven star wheel transfer is composed of gentle and malleable molded silicone. This solution is ideal for transferring small or flexible products. Pack Station Conveyor— this conveyor is used for handling products that require the use of hand-packing stations. Manual or electrically adjustable pack-off tables are integrated in various sizes and designs for easier packing.

this conveyor is used for handling products that require the use of hand-packing stations. Manual or electrically adjustable pack-off tables are integrated in various sizes and designs for easier packing. Chicaning Equipment— this solution is used to align a mass of products into a single file for individual packaging while maintaining line speed. Chicane equipment is adjustable to accommodate different product widths and outputs to feed 1-4 packaging lines.

this solution is used to align a mass of products into a single file for individual packaging while maintaining line speed. Chicane equipment is adjustable to accommodate different product widths and outputs to feed 1-4 packaging lines. Electrical Controls with Human Machine Interface (HMI)—HMI supplies a visual depiction of the status in all areas of the system and functions as the centralized control unit for manufacturing lines. An HMI benefits manufacturers by delivering vital data to operators and the maintenance team for maximizing the line’s efficiency.

Be sure to visit Eaglestone Equipment’s team of experts at PACK EXPO booth #7860 and find out how conveyor solutions for food processing, production and packaging lines can meet and exceed the needs and specifications of your line while improving efficiency and safety. All Eaglestone Equipment is made in the USA to ensure high-quality solutions. Discover more at www.eaglestone.net.

About Eaglestone Equipment

Eaglestone Equipment is a custom design and manufacturing company specializing in producing equipment necessary for safe food processing and packaging. Serving the food and packaging industries for over 30 years, Eaglestone’s experienced team knows the many difficulties and problems facing the sanitary delivery of high-production manufacturing. All products are made to order and are customized to exact needs and specifications. Their in-house engineering and design team will take existing ideas/plans and turn them into reality. All Eaglestone products are manufactured on-site without the need for offsite subcontractors, ensuring proper delivery and installation through whatever means is most convenient for their customers.