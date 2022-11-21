Updates include general platform, security, governance, AEC and Life Sciences packages.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.,

Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced several product enhancements that will improve the overall user experience by strengthening security controls, improving productivity, and ensuring better operations across the business. Based on customer feedback and market trends, the updates include enhancements to the web user interface (UI) through the ongoing redesign including improved readability for a best-in-class user experience (UX) and simpler, more efficient ransomware recovery features to quickly bounce back from a cyberattack.

“Egnyte is dedicated to giving our customers an easier way to conduct their business in one of the safest environments possible,” said Ramin Farassat, chief product officer at Egnyte. “Our latest enhancements are a result of our product, engineering, and sales teams listening to our customers to enhance the overall experience in our platform. As a result, these updates strengthen our position on offering a complete solution for businesses to manage and protect their content whether their users are collaborating internally or with external parties.”

Major updates to the Egnyte platform within the last quarter include:

General Platform

Egnyte Web UI Redesign: This is an ongoing project as part of Egnyte’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class user experience to its customers. Recent notable changes include font changes that offer better readability so more information can be displayed on each page, a row separator, and an updated design for links, workflows and tasks, and file previews.

Built on Apple's new File Provider framework, the Desktop App Core is easy to deploy on M1 and M2-based Macs. The app is tightly integrated with macOS and gives users a faster, better experience.

Security and Governance

Snapshot-Based Ransomware Recovery: Teams can now mount and remount snapshots in an easier and more intuitive way. Context-sensitive information is also available to guide users through the workflow. Overall, this improves the functionality of snapshot-based ransomware recovery to quickly and easily restore data to a particular point in time with a single click.

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC)

Smart Upload: Part of Egnyte’s AEC package, a purpose-built solution for AEC firms, Smart Upload helps users to organize and access construction photos faster. By linking project folders to geolocation, photos taken on the jobsite can be uploaded and automatically associated with the right folder.

Life Sciences

Controlled Document Management: Quality teams have enhanced capabilities to better streamline the management of documents, such as enabling source document download in the original file format and exporting a list of documents to a CSV format file.

In addition to the above enhancements, over the last few months, Egnyte has also increased its focus on assisting companies with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). Soon to be required for all companies that work with the U.S. Department of Defense, Egnyte helps companies to simplify CMMC compliance with auto-generated control documentation and a newly formed free community to provide information and answer CMMC implementation related questions.

“Without Egnyte, we would have all of our files in multiple different file servers in every office,” said Michael Farrar, director of technology at S&ME Inc. “It would be a nightmare to get certification for CMMC without Egnyte.”

For more details on Egnyte’s product enhancements over the last quarter, please visit our product updates section of the blog or join Egnyte’s Global Virtual Summit in December by registering at egnyte.com/summit22.