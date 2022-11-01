Emerson will showcase ASCO™ miniature valve technologies for fluid control, as well as Branson™ welding equipment and automated solutions.

United States (USA) – Emerson: The products and technologies on display highlight Emerson’s deep understanding of the needs of medical device manufacturers, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy, reliability and purity in manufacturing and full compliance with the European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The ASCO fluid-control portfolio is uniquely designed to address the speed, specificity and exceptional quality demanded by leaders in the analytical and medical world. Branson plastic joining solutions simplify assembly and reduce the number of device components. Both Emerson brands have vast technical applications experience and a global footprint with local engineering teams to support product design.

Product highlights:

ASCO Series 090 Miniature Valves

This line of miniature solenoid valves is designed for use with air and inert gases. Their compact, lightweight architecture and low power consumption make the ASCO Series 090 ideal for portable medical devices. The valves’ exceptional service lifetime of over 50 million cycles significantly increases OEM instrument reliability. Typical applications include oxygen-delivery and compression-therapy devices and gas analyzers.

ASCO Series 062 Rocker Isolation Valves

ASCO Series 062 rocker isolation valves are designed for use with neutral or highly aggressive liquids in clinical diagnostic and laboratory instruments. The isolating diaphragm prevents heat transfer, and the special rocker mechanism has easy-to-flush and low-volume internal cavities. With 16 mm size, both two-way and three-way functions, the valves are interchangeable with most of other 16mm isolation valves in the market. Typical applications include in-vitro diagnostics, hematology, DNA sequencing and industrial liquid analyzers.

ASCO 038 Miniature Isolation Solenoid Valve

The ASCO Series 038 miniature isolation solenoid valves offer isolated fluid control and are designed for use with neutral or aggressive liquids in clinical and diagnostic instruments. With a width of 5.7 mm, incredibly low internal volume, and low power consumption, the valves are perfectly suited for dispensing and precise flow control. The valves can handle aggressive reagents while reducing their consumption, which translates into critical cost savings for diagnostic laboratories. Latching coils are available for minimal heat transfer to thermally sensitive samples. Applications that are well suited to the Series 038 valves include clinical diagnostics, DNA sequencing, immunoassay, and sample preparation.

ASCO Series 202 Preciflow IPC Proportional Valves

These proportional solenoid valves are designed to control the flow of air and inert gases by varying the electrical input signal to the coil. The compact pressure-compensated architecture of the Preciflow solenoid valve saves valuable space in analytical and medical instrumentation applications, including respiratory therapy, gas chromatography, blood-pressure monitoring and anesthesia delivery. Their low power consumption meets the most stringent instrument requirements.

ASCO Series 088 Miniature Solenoid Valves

ASCO Series 088 miniature solenoid valves are designed for use with air and inert gases and can also be used to pilot other valves or cylinders. Compact architecture and low power consumption of only 1.3W make them ideal for portable medical devices. Typical applications include respiratory therapy, dental, anesthesia delivery and gas analyzers.

Branson GSX-E1 Ultrasonic Welding Platform

The Elite Precision+ version of the Branson GSX-E1 ultrasonic welder is an advanced and intuitive flexible joining solution for plastic components. It uses Branson’s patent-pending “dynamic mode” along with servo actuation to deliver greater flexibility and precision than are possible with single- parameter weld-mode controls typically found on conventional ultrasonic welders. Controls automatically monitor, recalculate and adjust multiple weld parameters in real time (e.g., force, weld energy, velocity, distance) to achieve optimal, user-specified results such as consistent insert depth/position and pull strength. Among other things, real-time control, monitoring and communication capabilities allow medical manufacturers to automate bad-part processing and data logging that are necessary to maintain superior quality. It also supports the 100% traceability required under standards such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 21 CFR Part 11, which requires manufacturers to deliver electronic records, data management and audit trails.

Mechanically, the GSX-E1 welders offer other benefits to medical device manufacturers, including ISO class 5.5 cleanroom certification, and is available with an optional stainless-steel actuator kit.

