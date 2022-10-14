Enerquip plans for the future as a new state-of-the-art machining center is added to its production shop in Medford, WI.

MEDFORD, WI: Enerquip plans for the future as a new state-of-the-art machining center is added to its production shop in Medford, WI. The high-rigidity, high-precision DMG MORI NLX 2500/700 turning center machines tube sheets and channels up to 18 inches in diameter. The addition of this technology is a big step in optimizing the efficiency of Enerquip’s most common-sized units, along with the ability to make bigger and more complex units in the future.

“In manufacturing, if you’re not looking to the future, you’ll go extinct,” says Tim Strebig, Enerquip Operations & Facilities Manager. “Robotics and advanced technology can only make us more efficient for the benefit of our customers and internal workflow. This new lathe is part of that ever-changing reach for optimal efficiency.”

The DMG MORI turning center is equipped with a 12-station tooling turret, chip conveyor, and an Ethernet connection for troubleshooting and machine updates. On a 21.5” high-definition touch screen, the CELOS + MAPPS V operation panel is state-of-the-art, offering features such as production control, smart key, job manager, job assistant, and more.

“The control panel technology is exciting,” says Tyler Komarek, Enerquip Machinist. “Not only is the user experience app-based and more intuitive, but the technology behind it far exceeds that of the past. We can now turn a piece of equipment under a quarter of an inch in diameter.”

Built with the most advanced safety features, the machine is completely enclosed to ensure the containment of chips and cutting coolant. It also includes an oil chiller to cool the spindle and casting, adding to the machine’s life, accuracy, and precision. As a significant added benefit to Enerquip’s carbon-neutral facility, the device can be put in GREENmode to help reduce energy consumption and continue Enerquip’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices.

Enerquip Machinist Tyler Komarek begins operation of the company’s newest lathe, a DMG MORI NLX 2500/700.

About Enerquip: Headquartered in Medford, WI, Enerquip is a leading provider of sanitary and industrial heating and cooling solutions for customers in a variety of industries including food, beverage, pharmaceutical, asphalt, biofuels, tank terminals and more. Made in the USA, Enerquip’s innovative line of products includes heat exchangers, condensers, thermal fluid heaters with serpentine coil technology, helical coil heaters, tank heating coils, steam generators, economizers, suction heaters, bayonet heaters and more. For more information, visit www.enerquip.com.