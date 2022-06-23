Strategic partnership combines FarEye’s Intelligent Delivery platform with Spryker’s composable commerce platform.

Chicago: FarEye, a global SaaS platform provider transforming last-mile logistics today announced a strategic partnership with Spryker, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, Unified Commerce and D2C.

FarEye and Spryker will deliver a superior online commerce and post-purchase experience by seamlessly integrating Spryker’s digital commerce OS and FarEye’s Intelligent Delivery platform for the first, middle and last mile.

“Speed and the overall delivery experience are utmost priorities when it comes to consumer loyalty and satisfaction. This partnership will enable B2B, B2C, and enterprise marketplaces to quickly build a modular e-commerce platform, execute orders at the highest efficiency and deliver superior experience to the end-consumers,” said Amit Bagga, chief revenue officer, FarEye.

The companies’ combined value proposition will give its broad customer base, from industries including big & bulky, manufacturing, grocery, industrial machinery, hardware, electronics, marketplaces, access to a fully integrated, modular technology stack that will link the front-end experience with the back-end logistics, ensuring that the end consumer has a superior experience across all touchpoints, from the first click until the order is delivered.

The FarEye Intelligent Delivery Management Platform helps companies create a superior logistics experience with end-to-end visibility throughout the delivery journey. The platform leverages millions of data points to predict the shipment journey and improve the delivery experience. Built on a unique low-code platform, customers can go live faster and instantly roll out process changes.

“Companies around the world are struggling with the complexity of last-mile delivery logistics for their commerce offerings. FarEye’s delivery capabilities combined with Spryker’s expertise in sophisticated digital commerce will bring a huge competitive advantage to our customers globally. We are very excited about this partnership and the ease it will bring to customers to ensure their delivery experience is seamlessly integrated into their commerce experience,” said Manishi Singh, SVP App Composition Platform at Spryker.

About Spryker

Spryker is a composable digital commerce platform that enables enterprises to future-proof their business and accelerate growth at any point in their commerce journey. Spryker’s easy to use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating a lower cost of ownership and higher return on investment. As a leading platform for Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, B2B and D2C, Spryker has empowered 150+ customers in more than 200 countries worldwide to differentiate based on how they sell best and is trusted by brands such as Aldi, Siemens, Hilti, and Ricoh. Gartner® recognized Spryker as a Visionary in the 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce, just one year after it first appeared (2020), and has also been named as a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany and New York, USA. Find out more at https://spryker.com.

About FarEye

FarEye’s Intelligent Delivery platform turns at-home deliveries into a competitive advantage. Retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics companies use FarEye’s unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences to simplify complex last mile delivery logistics. The FarEye platform allows businesses to increase consumer loyalty and satisfaction, reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies. FarEye has 150+ customers across 30 countries and five offices globally. FarEye, First Choice for Last Mile.