The low carbon intensity (CI), waste-sourced feedstock will further benefit biodiesel, renewable diesel, and aviation fuel production.

Lansing, W. Va. – Downey Ridge Environmental Company, developer of Greasezilla, announces that the Brown Grease Advanced Biofuel offtake produced by Greasezilla systems is now a qualified feedstock for RIN credits under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), turning Greasezilla’s valuable advanced biofuel (ABF) offtake feedstock into a mainstream, sustainable energy resource. The announcement is spiking demand for Greasezilla ABF and accelerating Greasezilla’s expansion across the country.

The EPA recently finalized changes to the RFS framework that expand program access and increase compliance flexibility for biofuel producers. As part of the update, the EPA added advanced biofuels generated from waste to the list of approved biogenic waste (oils/fats/greases) feedstocks, which includes Greasezilla ABF. Now a RIN-qualified feedstock, Greasezilla ABF offers biodiesel, renewable diesel, aviation fuel and heating oil producers an additional lower-cost, low carbon intensity (CI) feedstock that generates government compliance credits and lowers production costs.

Heightened interest in Greasezilla ABF is increasing the call for more Greasezilla sites across the country from waste processors and fuel companies alike. With Greasezilla installations operating in nearly every region of the country and new sites in Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, California, Maryland and New Jersey scheduled to come online before the end of 2022, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the processing of fats, oils and grease (FOG) into high-quality, low-moisture (<1%) advanced biofuel feedstock.

“We’re pleased with the EPA’s ruling, propelling demand from the biofuel industry who will now receive vital RIN currency in favor of our customers,” said Brian Levine, EVP of Downey Ridge Environmental Company. “The decision puts Greasezilla’s biofuel on a level footing with other biogenic wastes, such as UCO, and allows us to more fully contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, support domestic production of renewable fuels and help the U.S. meet both its zero waste and net zero emission goals.”

About Greasezilla®

Greasezilla® is a leading cleantech provider in the FOG and UCO separation industry. Greasezilla® is a turnkey standalone system that optimizes FOG separation while producing a high-quality Brown Grease advanced biofuel offtake. Greasezilla’s® patented technology can be used for complete separation, providing a purely ecological sound alternative to chemically treating, lagooning, landfilling, incineration or dumping FOG waste. By running entirely on five percent of the advanced biofuel it harvests, Greasezilla® eliminates fuel costs while using zero fossil fuels, making it the most cost-efficient and ecologically responsible Brown Grease separator available. For more information, please visit: http://www.greasezilla.com/.