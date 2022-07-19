The StructureScan Pro is GSSI’s premium, versatile concrete inspection system based on the SIR 4000 controller.

GSSI’s ground penetrating radar systems are designed to help you expand your business and save you time and money. The StructureScan Pro is GSSI’s premium, versatile concrete inspection system. This system is based on the SIR 4000 controller with two high-frequency antenna options that are perfect for concrete scanners who want to expand into more applications.

StructureScan Pro locates rebar, post-tension cables, or conduits in concrete prior to concrete cutting or any other destructive procedures. The SIR 4000 offers greater flexibility for using the controller in concrete construction industry applications, allowing 2D and 3D data collection. The intuitive data visualization on the 3D module includes the ability to slice through each data layer. Additional features include multiple color themes and save image functionality.

The SIR 4000 enables the option of on-the-fly automatic gain to better enhance the data display, while still saving the file in the original raw format for post processing. Fully integrated, the SIR 4000 provides a 10.4 inch high definition LED display, a simple user interface, and plug-and-play GPS integration. The SIR 4000 is designed with a number of exclusive features, including a cast aluminum chassis that offers superior temperature stability, and an impact-resistant design that is fully IP 65 rated and can withstand tough jobsite conditions.

For more information on StructureScan Pro, please visit https://www.geophysical.com/products/structurescan-pro and for more information on the SIR 4000 controller, please visit https://www.geophysical.com/products/sir-4000

About GSSI:

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. is the world leader in the development, manufacture, and sale of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, primarily for the concrete inspection, utility mapping and locating, road and bridge deck evaluation, geophysics, and archaeology markets. Our equipment is used all over the world to explore the subsurface of the earth and to inspect infrastructure systems non-destructively. GSSI created the first commercial GPR system over 50 years ago and continues to provide the widest range and highest quality GPR equipment available today.