CHICOPEE, MA. Guardair Corporation, a leading manufacturer of pneumatic tools and accessories used for industrial cleaning and maintenance announces the latest innovation to its flagship GUARDAIR brand – the Contain-It Kits.

Powered by standard shop compressed air, Guardair GunVacs feature convenient point-of-use vacuum capability and are equipped with a low-capacity filter bag. Contain-It Kits attach to any GunVac or Flexible GunVac and provide 5-gallons of storage capacity for vacuumed up debris, such as metal chips, shavings, sand, powders or sawdust. With Contain-It Kits, users can vacuum longer and minimize downtime spent emptying debris.

Featuring a 5-gallon plastic container with weighted lid for safe operation and easy emptying, Contain-It Kits include a standard cartridge filter and 1-1/4” ID x 10’ flexible vacuum hose with hose cuff for secure attachment. An optional cloth filter bag for additional filter protection is also available.

“When developing the Contain-It Kits, we really listened to our end-users,” explained Nick Gorra, Guardair Product Marketing Manager. “Now a Contain-It Kit with plenty of additional storage capacity for vacuumed debris can be stationed with each GunVac at machine tools or workstations for on-the-spot cleanup.”

Offered as a stand-alone accessory (P/N 1520), Contain-It Kits are also sold bundled with the GunVac (P/N 1522) or the Flexible GunVac (P/N 1524).

ABOUT GUARDAIR CORPORATION

With a rich history dating back to 1942, Guardair Corporation is a leading manufacturer of tools and products used for industrial cleaning and maintenance. Headquartered in Chicopee, Massachusetts, the Company features three distinct brands; GUARDAIR, the premier U.S. manufacturer of OSHA-compliant safety air guns and pneumatic vacuums; AIRSPADE, the leading manufacturer of pneumatic soil excavation tools; and ALLPAX GASKET CUTTER SYSTEMS, the largest global manufacturer of gasket cutters and accessories used in the fabrication of custom flange gaskets. For more information visit www.guardair.com

CONTACT

Nick Gorra

Product Marketing Manager

(413) 594-4400 Ext 084

ngorra@guardaircorp.com