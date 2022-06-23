Hirsh Precision is very excited to have Patrick join the team at Hirsh as we continue to lead the way in advanced manufacturing.

Boulder, CO – Hirsh Precision, a precision manufacturer for the aerospace, medical device, and scientific sectors, has named Patrick Tarvin as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer. Patrick brings over 35 years of manufacturing experience to Hirsh Precision as an engineer, plant manager, and executive supporting advanced industries. Patrick Tarvin has a strong background in lean operations, continuous improvement, and leading precision contract manufacturing organizations like Hirsh Precision.

“We are excited and grateful to welcome Patrick to our team! Now, more than ever, the world needs capable, scalable manufacturing partners with outstanding leadership. Patrick is answering that call at Hirsh in a big way. Integrating his experience will accelerate our learning and our progress. With Patrick’s leadership, we continue to build a growing set of advanced capabilities for engineers with an emphasis on providing high quality, agile and reliable solutions to improve healthcare, explore space, advance science, and enable engineering innovation. Patrick is a wonderful addition to our executive team, and we’re excited by what this means for our team and our customers,” said President and CEO Peter Doyle.

Patrick’s years of expertise come at a critical time for Hirsh Precision. Within the last year, the contract manufacturer has taken significant steps to accelerate its growth, including:

Investing aggressively in new, state-of-the-art machining technology and automation

Growing their talent pipeline to keep up with productivity

Acquiring a new 65,000 square-foot facility in Frederick, Colorado

With even bigger plans for growth on the horizon, Hirsh Precision will benefit greatly from Patrick Tarvin’s knowledge of contract manufacturing operations, systems, and processes.

“Hirsh Precision customers are growing, and they expect and require Hirsh Precision to grow with them, so a big part of my focus is to optimize the facility and the extensive investment we’ve made in new equipment, people, and automation to meet our customer’s objectives through growth, precision, and quality,” said Patrick Tarvin.

As the company’s new COO, Patrick will prioritize maintaining and improving the company’s on-time delivery rate as Hirsh Precision scales its production capacity, developing the company’s workforce from the Denver-Boulder talent hub, strategically implementing digital solutions, and further developing the team’s Industry 4.0 and technical solutions.

About Hirsh Precision Products:

Founded in 1979, Hirsh Precision is an award-winning precision manufacturer with over 40 years of industry experience. Hirsh prides itself on providing the highest quality products and manufacturing services delivered on time. The precision manufacturer is ISO 13485:2016 certified, AS9100D certified, and registered with ITAR. Hirsh Precision is committed to continuous improvement, conducting business with integrity, and setting the standard for excellence in precision machining and manufacturing solutions.