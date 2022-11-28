Available live online Dec 6-7, 2022. Registration now open.

Imply, founded by the creators of Apache Druid®, today announced full details for Druid Summit 2022 virtual conferences. Druid Summit 2022 will concurrently serve delegates across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Druid Summit 2022 is a technical conference for a global community of developers building analytics applications. The Summit is aimed at developers, architects and data professionals and provides a forum to share their experience with Druid and network with their peers.

Full event details and registration links can be found by visiting:

This year’s summit features keynote speaker Gwen Shapira, co-founder and CPO of Nile, Matt Armstrong, Head of Engineering – Observability & Data Platform at Confluent, Ben Sykes, Software Engineer at Netflix, Brianna Greenberg, Senior Data Engineer at Reddit, Csaba Kecskemeti, Senior Engineering Manager at ZillowGroup, and Yi Yang, Software Engineer at Pinterest. Also keynoting from Imply are some of the original creators of Apache Druid: Fangjin Yang, co-founder and CEO and Vadim Ogievetsky, co-founder and CPO of Imply.

Offering a wide range of content and activities, Druid Summit 2022 will offer training and education on Druid and its ecosystem. The Summit features talks by industry experts and practitioners covering development methods, architectural patterns, operational best practices and real-world case studies of Druid in production.

For full event details, please visit: https://druidsummit.org/