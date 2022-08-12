Backhaul Direct, an industry-leading 3PL announces a major acquisition – improving shipping capacity and helping ease supply chain burden.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Backhaul Direct, an industry-leading, locally-owned 3PL provider announces its acquisition of Indiana-based Bakers Express and DNK Express—giving them direct access to a fleet of 250+ pieces of equipment and enhancing their ability to effectively address all supply chain needs across North America and beyond.

“Navigating today’s supply chain is not a one-person show,” said Backhaul Direct President and CEO Greg Harris. “We enjoy doing the heavy lifting—now we can do even more because we own the company with the assets, and we’ve partnered with an industry titan who knows his way around.”

DNK Express and Bakers Express are proudly managed by President Dave Kimack—a local transportation expert, helping to drive business in the region, through decades of knowledge, experience, and leadership.

“We are thrilled to be part of an acquisition that will play a pivotal role in streamlining the local and regional supply chain,” Dave said. “These additional assets will help alleviate painful supply chain shortages and slowdowns.”

This acquisition comes as the company relocates its headquarters to the northeast corner of Indianapolis from downtown, amidst a planned workforce expansion, which will bring new jobs to the northern Marion County/southern Hamilton County area.

Additional manpower, in addition to these newly acquired assets, will allow Backhaul Direct to increase shipping capacity and capabilities—helping shippers move more goods—faster, easing critical supply chain backlogs and delays.

“We are excited to add this additional service offering to our clients under the Backhaul umbrella of companies,” said Jared Palmer, Backhaul Direct’s Chief Strategy Officer. “This is the first of many acquisitions we plan on making over the next five years in the supply chain solutions arena.”

Bakers Express is a dedicated regional private fleet, delivering retail, automotive, and manufacturing services, including spotting, shuttling, drop trailer, and over-the-road—and holds USEPA SmartWay Transport status, reinforcing a commitment to environmental sustainability.

DNK Express provides customers access to specialty services, including pool distribution, cross docking, and hazardous transportation, as well as refrigerated, expedited, drayage, and long-haul capabilities.

Backhaul Direct President and CEO Greg Harris and DNK Express and Baker’s Express President Dave Kimack will be available for interviews. To coordinate, please contact Amanda Decker at 317.332.8561.

About Backhaul Direct

Backhaul Direct is an innovative 3PL provider — unyielding in their commitment to manage, streamline, and relentlessly deliver effective freight solutions. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and investing in the right people remains their recipe for success — providing customers with the personalized, dedicated support and service necessary to stay ahead of the curve. To learn more about Backhaul Direct, visit BackhaulDirect.com.

About Baker’s Express

Baker’s Express is a regional asset-based truckload carrier specializing in a wide-range of J.I.T. industries. Our fleet is also dedicated to large retail, automotive, and manufacturing customers doing spotting, shuttling and line haul moves.

About DNK Express

DNK Express is a Central Indiana-based specialty services transportation operation, providing pool distribution, cross docking, and hazardous transportation capabilities, including long-haul and expedited transport.