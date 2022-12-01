ITS manages entire fulfillment process from the time Caraway merchandise arrives at the ports.

Caraway is a popular brand of premium, non-toxic kitchenware and has maintained a significant presence in the ecommerce space for three years. In 2021, Caraway tapped ITS Logistics to support its expansion into omnichannel markets, specifically focusing on increasing its presence in partnered retail stores.

Headquartered in Reno, Nev., ITS Logistics provides omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within a two-day delivery timeframe. ITS provides handling of the entire delivery operation from drayage of containers at the port, transloading for truck delivery to the appropriate DC, omnichannel fulfillment, and outbound small parcel. Working with ITS, Caraway saw a 280% increase in orders fulfilled in 2022 vs. 2021.

“When the company began, we saw rapid growth as a direct-to-consumer brand,” said Mark Riskowitz, Vice President of Operations for Caraway. “This meant that we had to invest significantly in the capacity to fulfill orders for our ecommerce channels. The demand was explosive, and we needed to quickly scale our operational capabilities. ITS provided the systems, technology, and infrastructure to support our omnichannel growth vision.”

ITS’ capacity and planning capabilities enabled Caraway to stockpile inventory for the holiday season. ITS also provided significant savings on demurrage and detention charges for ocean shipping containers after they arrive from overseas. Since ITS provides port and rail drayage services in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps throughout North America, Caraway can rely on ITS for every part of the procurement and fulfillment process from the time merchandise arrives at the ports to the moment the customer receives their package at the door. As a result, Caraway has recovered inventory quicker and has been able to gain visibility into all aspects of their omnichannel process.

“The ability to rely on ITS has been extremely valuable to our company,” continued Riskowitz. “We’ve saved hundreds of thousands because all of our supply chain needs are unified under a single umbrella. ITS also understands that Caraway has a genuine and intimate relationship with our customers. We allow the way that we conduct business to speak beyond the name of our brand. ITS understood that characteristic about our company and approached the relationship as a partnership that fully incorporated our clients’ needs.”

To read the entire case study and learn more about additional ways ITS was able to aid in creating substantial growth for Caraway, visit ITS Logistics.

ITS Logistics has more than 3 million square feet of US distribution space, with operational facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth; Indianapolis, IN; and its corporate headquarters in Reno, NV.