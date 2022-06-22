Jabmo and Forrester Principal Analyst to co-host webinar, “Forrester Agrees: Manufacturing & Life Sciences Have Different ABM Needs.”

PARIS & AUSTIN, Texas – Jabmo, the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing, life sciences, and healthcare industries, will present a virtual webinar, titled, “Forrester Agrees: Manufacturing & Life Sciences Have Different ABM Needs,” on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. CDT. The event will be co-hosted by Forrester Principal Analyst, Malachi Threadgill, and Jabmo’s VP of Client Success and Strategy, Jonathan Alves. Both experts will discuss how ABM strategies and challenges are unique for manufacturing and life sciences companies, as well as how those differences impact ABM platform needs.

Today, many ABM agencies, platform vendors, and analysts center their recommendations and philosophies on the tech space. However, companies in Manufacturing and Life Sciences employ an entirely different set of marketing strategies, goals, and challenges. Most ABM solutions in the marketplace are not built to support these industry-specific needs. During the webinar, Threadgill and Alves will explore five key aspects of Manufacturing and Life Science companies that call for vertical-specific ABM solutions:

Marketing & Sales goals focused on key account expansion Long, complex buying processes Limited marketing resources Complex Sales organizations Global operations and the need for international campaigns

Alves said, “In an ABM world geared towards tech companies, those in Manufacturing and Life Sciences are often missed or ignored completely. These marketers are often left without the right tools or guidance, and ultimately, money gets wasted on failed ABM programs. But at Jabmo, we specialize in helping global enterprises in these verticals execute strategic ABM programs—powered by our platform and services built specifically for their needs. I’m excited to share what I’ve learned from working with some of the world’s leading companies in these verticals, and I hope webinar attendees take home the insights needed to implement successful ABM programs in their own organizations.”

Details at a Glance:

Who: Jabmo VP of Client Success & Strategy Jonathan Alves and Forrester Principal Analyst Malachi Threadgill

What: “Forrester Agrees: Manufacturing & Life Sciences Have Different ABM Needs”

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. CDT

