Dr. Oetker, one of Europe’s leading food producers, selected JAGGAER to help accelerate the digitalization of its procurement processes.

The company will replace its current legacy software with the JAGGAER ONE source-to-pay suite, which will make an important contribution to the company’s future success. Dr. Oetker’s initial focus will be on implementing JAGGAER’s sourcing software. The company plans to introduce JAGGAER’s supplier management and eProcurement modules in November.

When selecting a new software partner Dr. Oetker was particularly interested in the application’s functionality, including the ability to integrate with SAP and digital support for bid evaluation and order placement. JAGGAER’s sophisticated solution for efficient handling of RFxs as well as the ability to underpin the sourcing process with comprehensive scenario analyses were key factors in Dr. Oetker’s decision. Alongside the functional strengths of the individual modules, JAGGAER also scored high in the selection process as a holistic suite solution with an intuitive user interface. Dr. Oetker was also looking for a platform that could optimally serve its needs without extensive customization and that delivered future extensibility.

The positive evaluations and rankings by Gartner helped convince Dr. Oetker that it has chosen the right software partner in JAGGAER. Dr. Oetker has a global footprint and global digitalization projects underway. JAGGAER’s own international orientation also made the procurement specialist a good match.

“We want to accelerate our digitalization internationally and we expect great operational and strategic benefits to stem from this procurement transformation. With JAGGAER ONE, we have found a solution that covers all of our requirements, which is why we will use the solution at Dr. Oetker worldwide. We are creating an international standard for our purchasing processes and are achieving a high level of transparency, which is advantageous in many respects,” said Andreas Hübner, Project Manager Procurement International with Dr. Oetker.

The rollout of JAGGAER ONE at Dr. Oetker includes several steps. The plan is to extend the use of the software to all international Dr. Oetker locations. In the future, the solution is also expected to be supplemented by further JAGGAER modules. For example, supplier performance management will be used in strategic purchasing.

About Dr. Oetker

Within the Oetker Group, Dr. Oetker forms the umbrella for numerous production and sales companies that are active in over 40 countries and, in addition to the core markets in Europe, are also active in North and South America as well as in Africa, Asia and Australia. In the 2021 financial year, Dr. Oetker and Conditorei Coppenrath & Wiese generated sales of 3,710 million euros. Worldwide, more than 17,900 employees work for Dr. Oetker and Coppenrath & Wiese. Founded over 130 years ago in Bielefeld, the family-owned company Dr. Oetker is one of the leading branded goods companies in the German food industry. The diverse product landscape with around 1,000 products in Germany and more than 4,000 different products worldwide includes baking ingredients, baking mixes, decor products, desserts, sweet meals, chilled desserts, preserves, ready-to-eat cakes, Vitalis muesli, frozen pizzas and snacks, refinement products, a varied range for bulk consumers and much more.

For more information, visit www.oetker.com

About JAGGAER Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.JAGGAER.com

