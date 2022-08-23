Kaman Measuring announces ThreadChecker™ with inspection capabilities for the automotive industry.

Middletown, CT – The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, precision non-contact position measuring systems, announces the availability of its improved ThreadChecker™. This line of non-contact application-specific sensors provides rugged, reliable verification of thread presence or absence in nearly any electrically conductive material. The ThreadChecker™ is a teachable eddy current inspection tool, widely used for thread detection, material sorting, plating presence, and absence of heat treatment, as examples. Any physical property difference that relates to material conductivity is readily detected. These sensors are available from stock and ready to ship immediately.

The ThreadChecker is ideal for use in any automated inspection process in the automotive industry. Consisting of a single electronics module compatible with any probe/material combination, the ThreadChecker can check threads regardless of part cleanliness, reducing the cost of implementation.

With Kaman’s proven eddy current technology at its core, the ThreadChecker is designed specifically for in-die use. It features four internal probes, ranging from 4 to 10 millimeters (mm) and two external probes, 6mm and 8mm. Available with a DIN rail mounting option, ThreadChecker is CE-compliant and features IP-67 rated probes and electronics.

The ThreadChecker is available with both switched and analog outputs. With the switched output option, the sensor is wired to a PLC or other controller, programmed to alarm when no thread is detected. As an alternative, users can monitor the analog voltage and program the PLC or other control device with limits suitable for the application.

For more information about the ThreadChecker visit https://www.kamansensors.com/product/threadchecker/ or to learn about Kaman Measuring products visit http://www.kamansensors.com.

About Kaman Precision Products Measurement Division

Kaman Precision Products Measurement Division is a worldwide leader in the design and production of high-performance, precision non-contact position measuring systems using inductive, Eddy current technology. Recognizing that each customer has specific individual requirements, Kaman consults with customers to help choose the best sensor, conditioning electronics, and calibration for each application. With more than 40 years of experience, our advanced family of high-precision position sensors is used in hundreds of applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, metals production, metalworking industries, and many others.

Kaman Precision Measuring Products designs and manufactures our products at a state of the art production facility that meets AS9100/B and ISO 9001:2000 quality management system requirements.

For more information call 800-552-6267, email measuring@kaman.com or go to www.kamansensors.com.