Leading North Texas contractor recognized for their admirable workplace culture by The Dallas Business Journal.

KWA Construction, a leading general contractor specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas, has been recognized as one of The Dallas Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work in North Texas. Now in its 20th year, the annual list spotlights the top 100 small, medium and large companies in the region that go above and beyond in creating an exemplary workplace and a thriving culture for their employees.

“Our team has been dedicated to implementing and maintaining a strong company culture since our inception,” said Brian Webster, President of KWA Construction. “Service, integrity, leadership, commitment and empowerment are key values woven into every interaction and decision KWA makes. This recognition reaffirms our promise to continue developing and serving the great people that comprise our team.”

Based on data gathered from employee surveys, this award program honors the best-of-the-best employers in North Texas in terms of leadership, corporate culture and more. The firm’s distinguished culture has been coined into one simple phrase – the KWAY. The KWAY is a manifestation of those thoughts and behaviors that make the organization and its amazing people exceptionally unique.

For more information about The Dallas Business Journal Best Places to Work Awards, visit www.bizjournals.com/dallas/best-places-to-work .