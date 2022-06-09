Laminar brings its expertise securing data across multi-cloud environments to the Cloud Security Alliance.

Laminar, a public cloud data security provider, announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). CSA is the world’s leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to securing cloud computing by providing research and thought leadership, sharing best practices, and facilitating member networking and collaboration, among other goals.

Laminar’s Cloud Data Security Platform is the leading solution that allows organizations to deliver autonomous, agentless and continuous data security for everything organizations build and run in the cloud.

Security teams can automatically discover and classify both known and unknown data assets, otherwise referred to as “shadow data” across the cloud services they use. The Laminar Public Cloud Data Security Platform then automatically prioritizes data assets, according to their data sensitivity, data volume, data security posture and exposure, against its proprietary risk model. The platform also enforces data security policies and practices to secure data assets and guide customers’ remediation efforts to reduce the attack surface. Finally, the platform provides ongoing monitoring to enable data leak protection, uncovering access anomalies in real-time. As a result, teams can proactively address these issues, minimizing their impacts.

The news comes shortly after the company announced an extended Series A funding round backed by Tiger Global Management and Salesforce Ventures, nearly doubling its funding to $67 million in less than six months on the back of significant demand for its solutions.

“The fast pace of digital transformation has created exciting opportunities for enterprises and their cloud services partners,” says Amit Shaked, CEO, and co-founder, Laminar. “However, enterprise teams need help identifying and mitigating the new public cloud data vulnerabilities that are emerging. We’re pleased to join the Cloud Security Alliance to help raise awareness and promote data-centric security in the cloud, while also learning from our peers and working together to improve our customers’ public cloud data security posture.”

“Public cloud data security is now a hot-button issue for enterprises that are adopting cloud and leveraging data democratization,” says Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of the Cloud Security Alliance. “Laminar will join other members of the Cloud Security Alliance in innovating new solutions and evolving best practices to protect sensitive public cloud data.”